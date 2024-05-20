One Piece: Sanji fans are upset about major change in Episode 1105

One Piece Episode 1105 features a major change from the manga, which has upset Sanji fans on social media.

One Piece anime and manga are both currently on the Egghead Arc of the Final Saga. While the manga is almost reaching the end of the arc, the anime show still has a lot of incredible moments to cover. In a recent episode, Toei changed one of Sanji’s scenes, upsetting his fans.

While some One Piece viewers think it’s not a big deal, Sanji fans are upset over the continuous bias they think Toei has shown. Additionally, they were upset about the Zoro vs. King and Sanji vs. Queen moments. In the manga, both characters get equal limelight, but that’s not the case in anime,

Article continues after ad

Zoro, with more screen time, somehow overshadows Sanji. And this time, the episode ignores one of Sanji’s feats due to the pacing.

The anime features Sanji being slow to Edison’s rescue; thereby, the fact that he is faster than a beam was overlooked.

Article continues after ad

In the manga, the beam doesn’t hit Edison because Sanji arrives there really fast. He lands next to Zoro after that, but that was excluded. Furthermore, Franky wasn’t in the original scene. Meanwhile, some are also upset with Franky saving Lilith because she can actually fly, so there is never any need for someone else to save her from falling down.

Article continues after ad

The anime adds a lot of extra scenes so that the pacing can be slow, and it won’t catch up with the manga. However, the root of the issue is that Sanji is extremely fast, even faster than Zoro. Still, in the anime, it takes him a whole minute to get there.

Although he does save Edison, the latter still gets hit by the light. While Zoro and Sanji are always relative in strength in the manga, these types of scenes can potentially downplay Sanji.

One fan commented: “Sanji fans have been disappointed with how they handle Sanji in general, so this isn’t really new.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Another shared: “They definitely got something against Sanji, first the filler scenes against s-shark and now this… they’ll probably find a way to ruin his feats against Kizaru and Saturn as well.”

One fan explained: “Its not even that. Its the fact that they made sanji look so slow. It takes him like a full minute after the explosion in the episode to get Edison. In the manga Lilith barely has enough time to speak before sanji is on the ground.”

Some One Piece fans, who don’t have Sanji as their favorite are also voicing their opinion on the matter. The fan commented: “Not even a Sanji fan, but that’s disappointing; biases ruin many crucial manga moments to what they originally intended. That’s why I’m excited for WIT studio production.

Article continues after ad

“I’m a Zoro fan I felt like I got cheated LMAO idk understand why they don’t jus replicate it how it happened,” shared another.

Article continues after ad

However, a part of the community believes this is not a big deal. One of them shared: “So let me get this straight. A massive animation company that animates multiple anime with their own individual characters. Decides to spend their time to be biased against a fictional character by giving Sanji a bad portrayal. Do y’all think Toei has that amount of time?”

For more Straw Hats shenanigans, check out our One Piece filler guide, look at how the manga revealed the first pirate in history, and our list of the 10 strongest One Piece characters.