One Piece: Sanji actor reveals why he loves voicing the character

Hiroki Hirata, Sanji’s voice actor in One Piece, reveals why he loves voicing the character in an interview featured in the One Piece magazine.

Sanji’s voice actor, Hiroki Hiarta, has been a part of the main cast in One Piece ever since the anime began. It was announced on April 25 that Volume 18 of the One Piece magazine would reveal new things about Zoro and Sanji. Both are called the ‘Wings of the Future Pirate King’ and hold equal importance in Luffy’s crew.

In the interview, Sanji’s actor shares his best memory with Eiichiro Oda. Since the magazine is available in Japanese, different accounts share their versions of translations. Popular One Piece translator Sandman shared the interview, which led to fans looking at Sanji and Hirata in a negative light.

The translator shares, “There is nothing about Sanji that I admire. Because he is an idiot. Maybe not bad in the sense that he is a *refreshingly* stupid character to watch.”

Some fans misunderstood Sanji’s voice actor. “I liked Sanji’s voice but I guess it’s time for VA change,” said one fan.

Another fan shares, “I am 100% sure that what he said was intended to be a positive thing and should be treated humorously. I think people forgot that Hirata-san tends to say things in the specific sense of humor and I really don’t think his answer was supposed to cause hate on him or Sanji’s character.”

While the translation isn’t particularly wrong, another popular account believes the words chosen are misleading. The account shares their version: “There is nothing about Sanji that I admire. Because he is an idiot. Maybe not bad in the sense I feel refreshingly watching it.”

They further add, “Hirata-san has followed his Sanji for 25 years. In 25 QA, he gave us many thoughts and feelings towards Sanji, which is no way he feel any negative about him. Hirata has always been a funny man in his answers, yet still we can see how he loves all the sides of Sanji, even his stupidity.”

