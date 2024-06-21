One Piece rumor suggests Season 2 shoots soon

One Piece fans have been waiting for Season 2 for a long time. However, the latest update from a leaker claims that filming will begin soon.

The live-action adaptation of Eiichiro Oda’s iconic shonen manga One Piece is one of Netflix’s most popular projects. Executive producer and co-showrunner Matt Owens effectively adapted the manga into live-action with a large budget and meticulous attention to detail.

Season 2 will cover the Arabasta Saga, following the Straw Hats on a new adventure as they enter the Grand Line. The first season was released on August 31, 2023, and fans have been waiting for the sequel ever since.

The show introduced the main cast in the East Blue Saga and their journey toward the Grand Line. One Piece live-action Season 2 will introduce new characters, including Chopper and Nico Robin, during the new adventure. The latest report claims filming will begin next week, and fans are thrilled about it.

According to the leaker, “One Piece Netflix Season 2 is expected to begin filming on June 24!!”

They share more information in a comment, “Note: It’s still not 100% confirmed, so let’s wait for the official announcement. Hopefully, some casting news soon as well!!”

One fan responds with, “Wow guys, I think One Piece has taken over the month of June first with the dub, and now we have awesome news about live-action being filmed on June 24. They sure can cook.”

“In less than three days, the filming of the second season of One Piece live-action will begin. I am dying to know who will make up the second season of the plot. I’m excited,” shares another.

For more from Netflix’s One Piece live-action, check out our list of the arcs likely to be adapted in Season 2 and 10 major differences between anime and live-action.