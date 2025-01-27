One Piece reveals the identity of Shanks’ “evil twin” in Chapter 1137

One Piece Chapter 1137 has revealed the identity of an important character in the final saga of the series: Shanks’ presumed evil twin.

The story has long teased that Shanks, chief of the Red Hair Pirates and one of the most notorious pirates in the series, has been collaborating with the World Government.

In One Piece Film: Red, it was also hinted that Shanks is part of the Figarland family and was adopted by Gol D. Roger after the God Valley Incident. Back then, there wasn’t much information regarding the Figarlands, but it was a massive tease that Shanks was a World Noble (also known as Celestial Dragon).

Theories of Shanks having noble origins had been going for a while before the movie’s release, but it made the theory gain more traction. Finally, Oda later confirmed the Figarlands are indeed Celestial Dragons.

However, given Shanks’ character, many fans didn’t believe he would collaborate with the World Government, despite his origins. So, a new theory began to circulate that there would be a Shanks’ lookalike – possibly his twin brother – working with the Government, with whom other characters would mistake him for.

Who is Shamrock in One Piece?

The “evil brother theory” has been at least partially confirmed in the latest chapters, and Shanks’ doppelganger was officially introduced in Chapter 1137. His name is Figarland Shamrock.

Shamrock looks almost exactly like Shanks, but he doesn’t have a scar on his face and his hair is a little longer. He is the son of Saint Figarland Garling, one of the Five Elders who lead the World Government. Garling was the champion of God Valley, where Shanks was raised before being adopted by Roger.

Shamrock is introduced as the commander of the Holy Knights, succeeding his father after he was appointed as an Elder. It is likely, but still unconfirmed, that Shamrock is Shanks’ brother, as they could have another relationship (some claim he might be his father, or they could be clones, for example).

While fans who support the theory are happy to see it confirmed, others think this is too black and white and would rather Shanks be more morally grayer; a pirate collaborating with the World Government and potential antagonist in the series.

Some fans have expressed disappointment on Reddit. One commented, “Damn it. Shanks could be an agent of the marine / elders. Disguise as pirate to locate the one piece, ancient relics, and gomu gomu no mi. Son of Figardland. The final battle could be Luffy against Shanks and world government.”

Another said, “Shamrock looks like a big mistake. Why create a twin for Shanks if Shanks isn’t developed yet? It’s not like Supernovas who were also created in last moment. Here, we have another Shanks, before knowing Shanks.”

A third wrote, “I have always denied Shanks would have a brother. I mean… come on… Shanks is strong, wise and all, but it is kind of stupid having the anime go so long and then show his “brother” when the stakes get high. That’s Sanji’s story 2.0: didn’t like his family, and ran away.”

On the other hand, a fan commented, “All I have to say is in your face to all of you who doubted Shanks. I knew my guy wasn’t some evil rat scheming in the background”. Another wrote, “Shanks beat the allegations!!!”.

However, even if the readers know that Shanks is now innocent of being a puppet of the Government, this is likely to cause confusion in the story, as many characters who have likely seen Shamrock were fooled, believing he’s actually Shanks.

For more on the pirate world, our rankings of the best One Piece villains and the most powerful Devil Fruits. You can also learn more about Bonney's Devil Fruit.