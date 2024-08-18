One Piece gets hilarious reference in new TMNT show

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles gave a nod to another long-running franchise, One Piece, with an obvious but effective joke in the latest episode.

One Piece has been consistently putting out episodes and chapters for 25 years now, making one of the best anime also one of the hardest to catch up with as a new fan. It’s the kind of consistency even a property such as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles can only imagine, since we’ve had numerous TV shows from the heroes in a half-shell.

Article continues after ad

The newest, Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, capped off the first season by poking at the absurdity of there being over 1,000 One Piece episodes, in a funny gag involving Leatherhead and Wingnut.

The slightly hapless allies of the Turtles are lumbered with a ticking timebomb. Their methods of defusing the device aren’t working, leading them to panic.

“This is it. This is how it ends. There’s so much I didn’t do,” exclaims Wingnut. “I’ll never finish One Piece!” Then Leatherhead literally slaps some sense into her, because freaking out isn’t going to help.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

We don’t know where Wingnut is in her misadventures with the Straw Hats, but it sounds like she’s probably quite far from the Egghead Arc and current happenings. Such is the problem with getting into One Piece now – you live with the cross on your shoulders of how many episodes there are to go.

Catching up on Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is much easier, since all 12 episodes are currently on Paramount Plus. Perfect for something to watch while we wait for information on The One Piece, Netflix’s complete anime reboot of the iconic manga.

Article continues after ad

Wit Studio is handling production on that, though we still don’t have a release window. Live-action One Piece Season 2 is coming as well, and if any of this has you thinking about what’s going on in the mainline version, our guide to Chapter 1123 will get you up to speed.