One Piece makes “over the top” change to Garp’s Galaxy Impact

One Piece just gave us one of the most anticipated and explosive episodes of the anime to date, and a particular sequence stands out to fans.

Vice Admiral Garp made his return in the One Piece anime for Episode 1114. Adapting Chapter 1080, as part of the Egghead Arc, the anime show has Luffy’s grandfather reveal one of his most powerful moves, the Galaxy Impact.

It’s not for Luffy’s benefit though. It’s for Koby, a Marine Captain who trained under Garp once upon a time. Clearly the Vice Admiral takes his role as mentor and influential figure seriously, since he unleashes a devastating technique.

The sequence used for Galaxy Impact is astonishing. The bright, colorful ability propels Garp into space itself, before crashing down on his targets, taking waves of buildings with it.

If you just saw it in passing, you’d swear it was a new movie, but no, Toei just put appropriate resource into a memorable and beloved scene. In the manga, Galaxy Impact is tackled much differently.

Eiichiro Oda utilizes some minimalism by depicting the impact like a nuke, not dissimilar to that iconic moment in Akira. It’s a one-pager that sits in the mind well after reading, and viewers are enjoying the contrast.

“I loved the simplicity of the big circle in the manga but holy f**k they animated it like a Gurren Lagann episode, that was so tight,” says one fan on Reddit. “That Garp scene with Galaxy Impact was incredible! The manga was good, but the animation was over the top hype AF,” states a second.

“Garp dropped a f*cking meteor on Hachinosu, goddamn,” concurs a third comment. “Hats off to Ishizuka and his team.”

It’s remarkable that, despite having over 1100 episodes, One Piece is still manages to outdo itself. Check out what’s happening in the manga with our guide to Chapter 1122.