One Piece novel contains heartbreaking Usopp detail you may have missed

The official One Piece novel features the Straw Hat stories, but Usopp’s tale is particularly heartbreaking, so here’s what happens.

One Piece’s ‘Straw Hat Stories’, written by Tomohito Ohsaki features stories about the crew told from normal people’s point of view. One of the stories includes Usopp’s hometown, where a mysterious man almost wins Kaya’s heart.

As fans are aware, Usopp and Kaya have had a special friendship since the beginning. Not only that, but the live-action adaptation confirmed they have romantic feelings for one another. However, while Usopp is out on his adventure, his relationship with Kaya is in jeopardy.

The synopsis surfaced after an announcement about a special anime project to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the original anime. The short film will cover a few stories from the novel.

The synopsis reads, “During the events of Dressrosa, a mysterious man arrives in Syrup Village, Usopp’s hometown, with a particular interest in Kaya. He quickly wins over the villagers with his kindness and gifts Kaya a medical book, charming her with his easygoing nature.

“As Kaya begins to laugh and bond with him, questions about how this new friendship might affect her relationship with Usopp.”

Fans were naturally freaking out after reading the synopsis. One of them wrote, “Usopp gonna go back to Syrup Village with all the stories to tell just for her to be with another man.”

“People be casually doubting Kaya like are y’all damn serious she’s just gonna fall for this mysterious man. He still doesn’t compare to Usopp. Let’s be real here,” wrote another.

“Everyone else has stories of the impact and lasting influence they’ve had and then here comes Usopp with the NTR storyline, I’m so ill,” a third one chimed in.

However, despite the community’s collective disappointment, the story later reveals that the man was a fraud who planned to kidnap Kaya. Luckily, the Usopp Pirates stepped in and taught him a lesson.

