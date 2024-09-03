The next five One Piece episodes are so important, Toei’s handing out flyers

One Piece anime has now entered the most important phase of the Egghead Arc, and the next five episodes are getting promoted by the studio.

One Piece anime is currently featuring the Egghead Arc while the manga is all set to commence the highly-anticipated Elbaf Arc. As of Episode 1117, the Reverie Flashback has begun but the truth behind Nefertari Cobra’s death remains unknown. Sabo was framed for the murder but he’s about to reveal the truth in Episode 1118.

Toei Animation Studio is going all out to promote the upcoming One Piece episodes. From Reverie Flashback to Koby’s most powerful attack, the anime will adapt some of the most hyped Egghead Arc moments.

They’re handing out flyers with the release dates to promote the new episodes. Each flyer details one episode and has an illustration of the characters who will take center stage in that particular episode.

Pew, the popular One Piece account shares, “They’re even giving away posters to let people in Japan know that the upcoming episodes are going to be huge and, and it includes:

Cobra’s meeting with Imu and the Elders

Sabo’s dramatic entrance into the room

Second round of Garp vs. Aokiji

Koby’s honesty impact”

The release schedule is as follows:

One Piece Episode 1118: September 8, 2024

One Piece Episode 1119: September 15, 2024

One Piece Episode 1120: September 22, 2024

One Piece Episode 1121: October 6, 2024

One Piece Episode 1122: October 13, 2024

Fans are definitely excited about the anime getting more hype than usual.

“Japan always gets the coolest promos! But honestly, nothing beats seeing these epic moments on screen,” writes one fan.

Another adds, “If they’re doing this for Imu and Garp, Luffy vs Kizaru is going to take over Times Square.”

