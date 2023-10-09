Netflix’s One Piece co-showrunner breaks silence on Loguetown arc

Netflix’s One Piece covers all arcs from East Blue Saga except the Loguetown arc. Here’s what the co-showrunner Matt Owens has to say about it.

Netflix’s One Piece live-action adaptation covers the first saga of the series. However, it doesn’t include the Loguetown arc, which is supposed to be the most important arc of the saga. The Straw Hats visit the town where the Pirate King was born and executed.

Because of that, it is known as “the town of the beginning and the end.” Luffy and his crew make a brief stop to gather supplies before leaving for the Grand Line. They cross paths with a powerful enemy, who is shown at the end of the first season.

Because the first season doesn’t cover the Loguetown arc, many believe that Netflix’s One Piece has skipped that part completely. Therefore, co-showrunner Matt Owens has addressed the confusion regarding it.

Will Netflix’s One Piece Season 2 cover the Loguetown arc?

Last weekend, Matt Owens held an AMA on Reddit, where fans flooded him with questions. When a netizen asked about the handling of One Piece’s Loguetown arc, Owens stated that the show was not shortening the narrative.

He explained: “Skipped? Never! It wasn’t included in Season 1 because our episode number got reduced. And to try to cram it in would not have done service to it or the story it had to share space with. Lougetown is not ‘cut.’ We just haven’t gotten there yet.”

This means that the second season will likely begin from the final arc of the East Blue Saga before transitioning into the Arabasta Saga. During the official announcement of Netflix’s One Piece Season 2, Eiichiro Oda has already hinted at the crew’s doctor, Chopper introduction, which happens in the second Saga.

After the WGA strikes were lifted last week, the writers’ room started running as usual, as the scripts are currently being prepared. Last week, Matt Owens shared updates about One Piece Season 2 during an interview with Deadline.

He said: “We did start our Season 2 writers room for a little bit before the strike. We didn’t get much further than starting to plan out what the season was going to be and got a couple of outlines done. But that’s as far as we got.”

“So, there are not actually any scripts for the season that are done. It’s still going to take some time. The writers’ room is up and running, yes, getting scripts done so that we can get into design work, scheduling, pre-production, all of that kind of stuff.”

You can read more here about which arcs the second season will likely adapt.

One Piece live-action is currently streaming on Netflix, and the anime is available on Crunchyroll.

See our other One Piece coverage below, and you can check out our other anime coverage here.

