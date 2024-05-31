One Piece may have revealed Uranus earlier than we thought

One Piece Chapter 1116 spoilers suggest Uranus may have been revealed much earlier in the story, but when did it happen?

One Piece has long revealed the existence of three ancient weapons: Poseidon, Pluton, and Uranus. They’re capable of sinking the world, and each has different forms; for example, Poseidon is a special mermaid with the ability to talk to sea kings and command them.

Only two mermaid princesses in history are capable of that. One of them existed in the Void Century, and the other was Shirahoshi. Meanwhile, Pluton is a giant battleship that is currently located deep beneath Mt.Fuji in Wano Country.

As for the third ancient weapon, Uranus, One Piece has yet to confirm what it is officially. However, One Piece Chapter 1116 may hint that it was shown all along. Warning: This article contains spoilers from the upcoming Chapter 1116.

One Piece may have revealed Uranus in Chapter 1060

It’s an assumption, but there is a possibility that the weapon used to destroy the Lulusia Kingdom in One Piece is Uranus.

Before the Lulusia Kingdom was destroyed, there were theories about the weapon being Uranus or Imu using their own power to destroy the kingdom. However, all theories were shut down with the mention of Mother Flame since it was believed to be a weapon. Vegapunk created it some time back but the World Government misused it to erase a rebel country.

According to One Piece Chapter 1116, someone stole a portion of Mother Flame to fuel an ancient weapon. This is why it only has a small flame left. Furthermore, Gorosei and Imu knew they needed Mother Flame in the future.

Ancient weapons are capable of sinking the world. The World Government used it only once, but it raised the sea level by one meter. Lulusia was wiped off the map without a trace. Sabo explained that before the attack, an enormous shadow had covered the sky and that something pitch black had been flying above the clouds.

The seriousness of that shadow has yet to be confirmed. However, Mother Flame is merely a flame, so it’s not directly a weapon. All possibilities point toward the fact that One Piece Chapter 1060 already revealed Uranus. However, we cannot guarantee unless the manga specifically confirms it.

