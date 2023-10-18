One Piece: Major plot developments to expect in God Valley flashback

One Piece is currently featuring everything that transpired during the God Valley Incident 38 years ago – so here are some of the major plot developments we can expect in the upcoming chapters.

One Piece’s recent jaw-dropping chapter shed light on Kuma’s Past as well as the truth behind the God Valley Incident 38 years ago. The chapter begins with the chaos that’s happening in Egghead Island.

However, the chapter soon transitions into Kuma’s past and then moves on to the God Valley Incident, where the Rocks Pirates were disbanded. The series only briefly mentioned the incident that marked the alliance of the Pirate King and the Marine Hero but never really delved too deep into it.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Furthermore, since the Straw Hats were planning to escape to Elbaf, no one really thought the series would reveal another flashback. This time, Oda plans to reveal the truth behind the legendary God Valley Incident. Delve deeper to find out what major plot developments you can expect in the God Valley flashback of One Piece.

1. Garp and Roger vs Rocks D. Xebec

Crunchyroll

No one would’ve imagined a notorious pirate and a high-ranking Marine Officer joining hands to defeat a common enemy. However, Roger and Garp were faced with an enemy stronger than them.

Article continues after ad

Hence, they decided to make a temporary truce and successfully defeated Xebec, forcing his crew to disband. The series has never revealed Xebec’s power and only hinted that he was the strongest pirate then. So, there’s no doubt that the fight will be iconic.

Article continues after ad

2. Edward Newgate vs Saint Figarland Garling

Crunchyroll

In chapter 434, Shanks meets Whitebeard to request him to stop Ace from hunting Blackbeard. Ace never knew, but Shanks was fully aware of the pirate’s powers. During the meeting, Whitebeard mentions his scar for the first time.

Article continues after ad

He mentions that looking at Shanks makes his scars ache that he got from “him.” The person Whitebeard is referring to is clearly Saint Figarland Garling, who looked just like Shanks in his younger days. The hint is so clear that it won’t even be surprising if we find out that Garling is Shanks’ father. Since both Whitebeard and Garling were in God Valley during the flashback, it’s likely that they fought there, and the former was defeated.

Article continues after ad

3. The reason Shanks was left in a treasure chest

Crunchyroll

After the fight in God Valley, Roger found Shanks in a treasure chest and adopted him. He journeyed half the world with Roger and also became a great pirate after growing up. However, the series never revealed why Shanks was there in the first place.

Article continues after ad

Shanks is shrouded in mystery, but one thing we now know for sure is that he is a Celestial Dragon. Whether it was Garling or someone else, abandoning a world noble must mean the situation at the time was dire. It’s highly likely that the upcoming chapters of One Piece will reveal the truth about it.

Article continues after ad

4. Kuma joining the Revolutionary Army and becoming a Pacifista

Crunchyroll

Although the series is currently featuring the God Valley flashback, we shouldn’t forget that everything is simply Kuma’s flashback. The flashback began with his birth and his special race being revealed. As the chapter continues, we find out about his tragic life as a slave and his appearance in God Valley.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Chapter 1095 ends with Ivankov and Ginny meeting Kuma. From here on out, we will likely see his life as a Revolutionary and how he became a Warlord. While the series reveals everything, it’s also possible that the truth about Kuma’s “death” and transition to Pacifista is also revealed. Although the series revealed that Kuma voluntarily became a Pacifista, we know now that the truth is far from it.

Article continues after ad

How to watch Crunchyroll from outside your location in 2023

Crunchyroll is the world’s best hub for streaming anime, whether it’s One Piece, Attack on Titan, or Jujutsu Kaisen – and thanks to ExpressVPN, you can access the platform’s full library even if you’re outside the US.

Article continues after ad

If you’re abroad, here’s what you need to do to access Crunchyroll’s full selection – and it really is this simple:

Sign up for ExpressVPN, which has ultra-fast servers and offers a secure, private connection wherever you are in the world Connect to a location anywhere in the US; Express VPN allows you to choose from 24 different spots, from New Jersey to Santa Monica Visit Crunchyroll online and start streaming all of your favorite animes – and perhaps some you’ve never watched

Accessing Crunchyroll’s US roster makes a difference; for example, Hong Kong users only have access to less than 100 titles, while the US has nearly 1,000 movies and TV shows.

You can also stream anime on Crunchyroll for free with an ad-supported plan, or you can pay for a subscription – there’s even a 14-day free trial if you can’t quite make up your mind.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

See our other One Piece coverage below, and you can check out our other anime coverage here.

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.