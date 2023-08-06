One Piece: Major details fans missed in Episode 1071

One Piece finally makes its highly anticipated Gear 5 debut in Episode 1071. Here are a few details fans may have missed in the recent episode.

One Piece’s highly anticipated Gear 5 officially makes its debut in this week’s episode. Just when the people in Wano lose all hope after Luffy’s supposed defeat, he wakes up with his newly awakened powers, ready to obliterate Kaido.

Fans also learn the true origins of Luffy’s Gear 5 and the reason the World Government fears it so much. The devil fruit awakening marks the beginning of the final showdown between Luffy and Kaido.

However, the recent episode was nothing more than a prologue of the final battle. They will continue for a few episodes before Luffy is able to free Wano from Kaido’s tyranny. Here are some major details in One Piece Episode 1071 that fans may have missed.

Luffy is slightly delirious from his awakening

Unlike a Paramecia awakening, Zoan awakenings come with their fair share of risks. Due to the fruit’s innate nature, the user can turn into a mindless beast. For example, the Jailer Beasts of Impel Down weren’t shown to have any complex thoughts and were simply working based on instinct.

However, some characters like Rob Lucci and Kaku appear to be in full control of themselves. One Piece has yet to explain the true nature of devil fruit awakenings properly. However, judging by Luffy’s case, it’s clear that the young pirate is overwhelmed with joy for the entire time he maintains his form. Luffy’s slight deliriousness is the result of his fruit having Zoan properties.

Luffy has both Paramecia and Zoan properties in its awakened state

The fundamental property of a Paramecia-type devil fruit awakening is for the user to be able to transform the surrounding environment to match the nature of their devil fruit. Additionally, a Zoan awakening grants unprecedented speed, agility, and strength to the user while transforming them into something different. Luffy falls into both these categories.

In One Piece Episode 1071, we see Luffy jumping on solid ground like a trampoline. This is only possible because Luffy transformed his surrounding into rubber. It’s not just the ground; even his own body is more stretchy and rubbery than before. Furthermore, his increased strength is enough to overpower Kaido, the strongest known Yonko.

Luffy is the only character with the powers of a true god

One Piece Episode 1071 reveals the true name and nature of Luffy’s devil fruit. It is important to note that the Sun God Nika is a real legend in the world of One Piece. Nika is a mythical warrior that the slaves from ancient times revered as the Sun God. According to Vegapunk, devil fruits are born from the desires of mankind.

Therefore, someone likely wished to see Sun God Nika liberate them; thus, the Hito Hito no Mi: Model Nika was born. The fruit allows the user to transform into the Sun God Nika. However, even in the fictional world of One Piece, the powers of god are not well-known. So far, Luffy is the only character in the world to have such powers.

