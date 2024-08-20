One Piece live-action teasing announcement with creator Eiichiro Oda

Netflix’s One Piece live-action series is teasing a huge announcement with an Instagram story with the manga creator’s profile picture.

The live-action One Piece Season 2 is already making headlines with new cast members. The TV show recently sparked quite a buzz in the fandom by hinting at the impending reveal of Nico Robin and Tony Tony Chopper, two of the main characters.

However, it seems something even larger is brewing. The official Instagram account recently added a story with Eiichiro Oda’s profile picture, teasing an important announcement from One Piece’s original creator.

This has sparked a lot of speculation among fans. They’re now wondering what this big announcement is about, with many theorizing that the actors for Robin, Chopper, and Vivi will be finally revealed.

However, most are just excited to hear from the author. One Piece Season 2 has an exciting road ahead, with the series adapting the Loguetown Arc from the East Blue Saga, i.e., the first One Piece saga, and the entire Alabasta Saga. This means we’ll see some of the key moments from the manga in the upcoming TV show.

“Can’t wait to see what OPLA has been cooking for us,” wrote one user on X, with another joining, “I’m ready to hear what Oda’s cooking whenever.”

“CHOPPER, VIVI AND ROBIN,” supplied a third. A fourth commented: “We will be there no matter what.”

Aside from the mystery announcement, a popular One Piece leaker revealed that Eiichiro Oda will be actively involved with Season 2 to make sure everything is in the right order. This is great news for the show’s fans as Oda’s involvement ensured a spectacular first season that both anime and non-anime fans enjoyed.

One Piece Season 2 is currently in production. Actors of many new important characters, including Smoker, Tashigi, Wapol, Mr. 3, Mr. 5, and Miss Valentine, have already been revealed.

Besides the live-action series, One Piece also received major updates from Netflix and WIT Studio’s remake anime. As for the manga, the Straw Hat Pirates have finally set sail for Elbaf, teasing the beginning of the long-anticipated Elbaf Arc.

