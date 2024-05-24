One Piece leaker reveals young Kuma’s character design & fans aren’t ready

One Piece will soon adapt a tragic backstory, with a leaker sharing the character design of young Kuma — but fans aren’t ready for it.

One Piece anime is currently following the Egghead Arc of the Final Saga and it will soon adapt Kuma’s backstory. The former Revolutionary has been one of the fan-favorite characters ever since the truth about him helping the Straw Hats came to light. He was considered their enemy in the beginning, but he sacrificed a lot to help them.

He was turned into a Pacifista and then became a slave. However, fans didn’t know his entire past and the fact that he’s Bonney’s father until the Egghead Arc. Kuma’s backstory shocked the entire fandom as it features the darkest side of the Celestial Dragons.

The One Piece leaker shares the character design of young Kuma, and fans are worried about enduring his entire backstory. In another post, the leaker also wrote: “Okamoto Nobuhiko will be the voice actor for Kuma in his flashback.”

“Poor Kuma, man. I want to hug kid Kuma and tell him that he’s the GOAT and his life is worth it,” one fan wrote, while another posted: “I’m not ready for this to be animated.”

A third fan quoted: “Just looking at this character sheet and I’m already shedding tears.”

“People be like ‘anime onlys aren’t ready’ but I’m sure many manga readers will also not be ready to see this animated,” a fourth commented.

One Piece anime recently aired Episode 1105, which adapts Chapter 1073 from the manga. Kuma’s backstory officially begins in Chapter 1095. So, judging from the anime’s pacing, there’s more than five months before the flashback begins.

