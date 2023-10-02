One Piece: Is there a break after chapter 1094?

One Piece chapter 1094 is all set for its release this week. However, will the manga have a break after this chapter as well?

One Piece manga’s frequent breaks have been going on for quite a few months. Following Eiichiro Oda’s busy schedule due to the live-action series, the manga was surely sidelined for a few weeks. As such, fans couldn’t help but worry about Oda’s health.

However, after the live-action premiered on August 31, the manga was supposed to revert back to its usual schedule. After a few weeks, One Piece delivered two consecutive chapters, 1092 and 1093. However, One Piece chapter 1094 was also delayed due to Oda’s busy schedule.

The manga is currently in a very crucial phase as it’s supposed to transition into a new arc. Delve deeper to find out if there is a break after the upcoming chapter.

Will there be a break between One Piece chapters 1094 and 1095?

One Piece chapter 1094 will be released on October 8, and chapter 1095 is scheduled for October 15. Hence, there won’t be any break after this week’s chapter. Shonen Jump will not have any breaks for the rest of the year. Therefore, even if there will be delays after One Piece chapter 1095, it will be due to Oda’s schedule.

Eiichiro Oda is the executive director of the live-action series and has been overseeing the production and promotion for quite some time. His efforts paid off, as the series was a massive global success. Season 2 has recently been announced, but there have been no updates.

Following the premiere of the first season, Oda has promised to focus more on the manga. However, before the frequent breaks, he would usually take a break after every 3-4 weeks, just like most mangaka. Therefore, the One Piece manga will only have occasional breaks from now on. The first arc of the Final Saga is about to end within a few weeks.

Egghead Island is surrounded by a fleet of hundred ships led by Admiral Kizaru. In the previous encounter, Kizaru forced the Straw Hats to separate for two years. However, they are much stronger than before, and Luffy is holding his own against the Admiral. Furthermore, the series is focusing more on Gorose and Kuma than ever, meaning there might be more shocking revelations waiting for us.

