One Piece: Gorosei are shadows created by Imu

One Piece’s Gorosei is the world’s highest authority, yet they are shrouded in several mysteries. Here’s why we believe that they are shadows created by Imu’s powers.

The ruling organization in the world of One Piece – the World Government – officially has five leaders known as Gorosei or the Five Elder Planets instead of one ruler. They are a group of five Celestial Dragons who oversee the Marines and every matter within the allied nations.

They are also responsible for dealing with criminals that threaten the authority of the World Government. Despite being Celestial Dragons, they don’t wear the usual attire or bubbles to cover their faces. Gorosei is shown as a group of ruthless people who wouldn’t hesitate to blow up entire islands to keep certain secrets safe.

Furthermore, they have always been aware of Imu’s existence and still hide their identity from the entire world. Gorosei also respects and blindly follows Imu’s orders, even if it’s to commit mass murder. Delve deeper to find out why Gorosei in One Piece are less likely to be humans.

What are the powers of Gorosei in One Piece?

One Piece’s Reverie flashback reveals what transpired inside the Pangea Castle at Nefertari Cobra’s death. Imu revealed themself in front of the Arabasta King and conspired with Gorosei to kill him after knowing the secret.

Sabo, who was listening to the conversation from the outside, quickly entered the room as soon as Nefertari Cobra was attacked. When that happened, he realized that all Five Elders had transformed into giant shadowy creatures. They were also extremely strong, considering how Sabo barely managed to get out of the room alive.

Why does this theory seem plausible?

Gorosei in One Piece doesn’t seem human because they look exactly the same as they did over twenty years ago in the Ohara flashback. There are already several speculations regarding Imu’s immortality. Therefore, it would be too far-fetched for Oda to suddenly reveal a bunch of immortal characters for no reason.

Another reason is their mysterious powers that seem too absurd to originate from devil fruits. They have similar powers, which seems unlikely since each devil fruit is unique. Furthermore, the shadows could mean two things – either Eiichiro Oda is refusing to reveal their appearances, or their true forms are shadows themselves.

