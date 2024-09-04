One Piece: Garling’s replacement in the Holy Knights may have already been spotted

One Piece may have already given us a glimpse of Garling’s replacement as the Supreme Commander of the Holy Knights.

While deaths in One Piece are few and far between, we get some major ones in the Egghead Arc. From Cobra’s murder to Vegapunk’s death, we see some unexpected incidents in this arc. But nothing has shocked us more than seeing one of the Gorosei die in Chapter 1125.

As Saturn dies, Saint Figarland Garling takes his position in the Gorosei as the new Warrior God of Science and Defense. He’s an exciting addition to the group, but his promotion leaves his position as the Supreme Commander of the Holy Knights vacant.

Article continues after ad

This means someone else is going to take the role from now on. As the head of the judicial system of the Celestial Dragons, they’ll undoubtedly be a powerful and influential character and may have a greater role in the story from now on.

Article continues after ad

But while we don’t know who’s going to be the new Supreme Commander, One Piece fans think we’ve already met them, at least in a way. In Chapter 1121, we see the major players of the Final Saga, who will play significant roles in the future.

Article continues after ad

Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha

Among the likes of Luffy, Shanks, and Blackbeard, we also see Garling and the silhouette of an unknown character. Fans think this mysterious man will take the position as the new head of the Holy Knights.

“If Garling is now a Gorosei, that means there is an open seat for the ruler of the Holy Knights,” wrote one user on X, “Is the new head of the Holy Knights this silhouetted person? I wonder how they will lead differently…”

Article continues after ad

“My bet is now that Garling is a Gorosei, this guy is gonna be the new commander of the Holy Knights,” posted another, referring to the silhouette in Chapter 1121.

Article continues after ad

“So now Garling is a Gorosei and this silhouette mf who is also likely a Figarland is likely going to be the leader of Holy Knights,” added a third. “Shanks’ rat powers are growing at an unprecedented rate now damn.”

Judging by the silhouette’s form, we can tell they’re a swordsman. What’s more, the sword’s hilt looks pretty similar to Shanks’ Gryphon, sparking several theories about those two being related.

Article continues after ad

Interestingly, Garling has also been theorized to have a deeper relationship with Shanks. Garling belongs to the Figarland family, similar to Shanks’ adoptive daughter Uta. Besides, they’re both swordsmen.

While this proves nothing, it does bring the theories to a full circle. If Garling, Shanks, and the mysterious man are really related, it’d make sense for him to take Garling’s role as the new Supreme Commander of the Holy Knights. But we won’t know this for sure until One Piece confirms the fact.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

For more on the pirate world, check out how Vegapunk is revived with a twist and the strange coincidence between One Piece and Saturn’s rings. Or you learn about the upcoming important episodes of the anime.