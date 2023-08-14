One Piece finally resolves a two-decade-long mystery as the recent chapter gives a major hint about the true origins of Gorosei.

Gorosei is officially the highest authority in the world of One Piece. They’re also major antagonists who are hiding the existence of the world’s ruler Imu. Gorosei is a group of five elders who oversee all organizations within the World Government.

Ever since the Final Saga began, Gorosei appears more than usual, and so does Imu. It’s a bit unsettling to see them planning for some catastrophe. Furthermore, they consider Luffy, the one with Sun God Nika’s power, their biggest threat.

Article continues after ad

Chapter 1090 features the first conversation between them, where the reckless Straw Hat Captain boldly declares his goal of becoming the Pirate King. Here’s how One Piece finally hints at the true origins of Gorosei.

One Piece suggests Gorosei may not be human

Viz

The Five Elder Planets are very mysterious. Except for the fact that they’re Celestial Dragons, no one knows anything about them. Only recently, the series revealed their names and glimpses of their powers. Each one of them is referred to as a “Warrior God” and specializes in one field, such as Science, Agriculture, etc.

Article continues after ad

Additionally, the Reverie flashback reveals what transpired inside the Pangea Castle during Nefertari Cobra’s death. Imu reveals themself in front of the Arabasta King and conspires with Gorosei to kill him. Sabo, who is listening to the conversation from the outside, quickly enters the room as soon as Nefertari Cobra is attacked.

When that happens, he realizes that all Five Elders have transformed into giant shadowy creatures. They are also extremely strong, considering how Sabo barely manages to get out of the room alive. Additionally, we cannot ignore the fact that Gorosei looks the same as they did 20 years ago during the Ohara flashback.

Article continues after ad

All these hints further make sense in One Piece chapter 1090, where Gorosei compares humans being insects. Although they’re arrogant, just the fact that they’re looking down on all humanity suggests there’s more to it than meets the eye.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The possibility of every elder being immortal is a bit too far-fetched, considering that the power is unique to the Op-Op Fruit. Therefore, the only plausible theory is that the Five Elders were never humans, to begin with. As for what they are and where they came from, it’s likely related to Imu since Gorosei is unconditionally loyal to the mysterious ruler.

Article continues after ad

How to watch Crunchyroll from outside your location in 2023?

Crunchyroll is the world’s best hub for streaming anime, whether it’s One Piece, Attack on Titan, or Jujutsu Kaisen. Thanks to ExpressVPN, you can access the platform’s full library even if you’re outside the US.

If you’re abroad, here’s what you need to do to access Crunchyroll’s full selection – and it really is this simple:

Sign up for ExpressVPN, which has ultra-fast servers and offers a secure, private connection wherever you are in the world Connect to a location anywhere in the US; Express VPN allows you to choose from 24 different spots, from New Jersey to Santa Monica Visit Crunchyroll online and start streaming all of your favorite animes – and perhaps some you’ve never watched

Accessing Crunchyroll’s US roster makes a difference. For example, Hong Kong users only have access to less than 100 titles, while the US has nearly 1,000 movies and TV shows.

Article continues after ad

You can also stream anime on Crunchyroll for free with an ad-supported plan. Or you can pay for a subscription – there’s even a 14-day free trial if you can’t quite make up your mind.

10 best anime of 2023 | Jujutsu Kaisen young Gojo | One Piece Gear 5 schedule | Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 232 | Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 anime | One Piece chapter 1090 | Jujutsu Kaisen Episode 6 | One Piece Gear 6 | One Piece Luffy and Gorosei | One Piece all Gears | One Piece Episode 1073

Article continues after ad

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.