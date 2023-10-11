One Piece spoilers finally hint at Luffy’s mother

After more than 26 years, One Piece reveals the first hint about Luffy’s mother. Here’s a look at what will happen in chapter 1095.

One Piece’s protagonist, Monkey D. Luffy, comes from a family of monstrously strong members. His father, Monkey D. Dragon, is the world’s most wanted criminal, as he’s the leader of the Revolutionary Army who aims to overthrow the World Government.

Luffy’s grandfather, Monkey D. Garp, is a Marine Hero and a Vice Admiral. Although Garp holds the title of Vice Admiral, his merits and powers are enough to earn him the rank of an Admiral or even a Fleet Admiral. Additionally, Luffy is the youngest Emperor of the Sea and has the world’s most powerful devil fruit.

However, that’s all the series has ever revealed about Luffy’s family. Garp, being unable to take care of Luffy and Ace, entrusted the boys to Dadan. Although Luffy found out about Dragon in the Water 7 Saga, One Piece never once revealed anything about his mother. Warning: This article contains major spoilers from the upcoming One Piece chapter 1095.

One Piece chapter 1095 introduces a girl likely to be Luffy’s mother

One Piece chapter 1095 has uncovered a lot of shocking truths. The chapter will reveal Kuma’s race and their tragedy. He belongs to a “Buccaneer race” who has the blood of the giants, making them extremely strong.

A few years ago, Kuma’s identity was revealed to the World Government, so his entire family had been turned into slaves. Kuma’s race has also passed down the legend of Sun God Nika for generations. Kuma’s father was from that race, but his mother was a human who was forced into slavery for being related to the Buccaneer race.

One Piece chapter 1095 spoilers also confirm the continuation of the flashback from chapter 1074, where Bonney sees her father’s heart-breaking memories. In a flashback scene of chapter 1095, Kuma is being dragged by the other slaves and encounters Ivankov and a little girl named Jinny.

She bears a striking resemblance to Luffy and is even eating meat. Everyone knows how obsessed Luffy is with meat. Therefore, with the help of these hints, it’s not difficult to draw the connection between Luffy and Jinny. Although the series has yet to reveal anything about her, chapter 1096 will likely feature the continuation of the flashback.

One Piece chapter 1095 will release on October 15 at 12:00 a.m. JST. Click here for more spoilers.

