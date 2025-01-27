One Piece finally announces English dub release date for Egghead arc 

Crunchyroll has announced that the English dub for One Piece Episodes 1097 to 1108 will premiere on the streaming service in February 2025.

This is the second part of the Egghead arc, also officially titled Season 15 Voyage 2. The first part debuted in September 2024.

In addition, the special episode – ‘The Log of the Rivalry! The Straw Hats vs. Cipher Pol’, recapping the events of the anime since the Water Seven Arc – will also be released dubbed on the same day.

Fans will be able to rewatch this part of the story before the anime returns from hiatus in April, in a new time slot. The latest episode is Episode 1102.

When will the Egghead Island dub be released?

The dubbed version of One Piece Episodes 1097-1108 will debut all at once on Crunchyroll on February 11, 2025, at 1pm PT. They will be available in the US, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, India and Southeast Asia, according to the platform.

For people living in other time zones, no worries – here’s when the episode will debut in other time zones:

Canada (Ottawa) and US (ET): 4pm

Mexico: 3pm

UK: 9pm

India: 2:30am (February 12)

The Philippines: 5am (February 12)

Malaysia: 5am (February 12)

Australia: 8am (February 12)

New Zealand: 10am (February 12)

What is the Egghead arc about?

The Egghead Arc is the first arc in the final saga, set in the Egghead Island, where the Straw Hats meet the renowned scientist Dr. Vegapunk. The doctor had previously worked for the World Government, but he’s now being targeted by them.

After the anime finishes adapting this arc, the anime will cover the current Elbaph manga arc.

After the anime finishes adapting this arc, the anime will cover the current Elbaph manga arc.