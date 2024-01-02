One Piece figures get up to 44% off in pirate worthy New Year sale

Sail away with savings on One Piece anime figures, with pirate faves like Luffy, Big Mom, and Shanks marked up to 44% off for New Year deals.

The New Year brings tidings of big savings for anime fans, with One Piece figures from Bandai Spirits marked down up to 48% off across popular characters. These anime figures recreate pulse-pounding scenes from the hit manga and anime franchise.

Extra Battle Shanks & Uta FiguartsZERO figure by Bandai Spirits

Snag dual favorites Shanks and songstress Uta from One Piece Film Red in one gorgeous package. This Extra Battle series set depicts the pair on Elegia island with vivid colors and lifelike sculpting details worthy of the big screen.

Towering over 9 inches tall even off its display stand, this centerpiece captures a striking moment for 44% off.

TAMASHII NATIONS One Piece FiguartsZERO Monkey.D.Luffy

Everyone’s favorite anime pirate Monkey D. Luffy powers up as Snakeman in FiguartsZERO’s Battle on Onigashima rendition. This figure comes poised for combat, his coiled arm cocked to strike and red hawk wings fanning out to take flight any second.

Score Luffy at nearly 25% off to add excitement to your shelves!

TAMASHII NATIONS One Piece Charlotte Linlin

The lordly pirate Captain Big Mom gets an elegant look as the Oiran Olin, wearing a traditional kimono with a golden headdress. Her lavish costume complements the FiguartsZERO figure’s height of over 12 inches for supreme presence.

Snatch up Big Mom to round out your Straw Hat Crew collection with a generous 28% markdown.

As a loyal fan of One Piece, fans shouldn’t let these deals sail by! Better hop aboard before the savings sail away!

