One Piece fans worry for Eiichiro Oda’s health after several manga breaks

As the One Piece manga takes several consecutive breaks, fans have begun to worry about Eiichiro Oda’s health because of his busy schedule.

Ever since the Final Saga began, One Piece has been going on several hiatuses. Things got even worse in recent months when Oda’s one-month-long hiatus was followed by consecutive breaks after every single chapter.

The manga is in a very crucial phase right now as it’s transitioning between arcs. With the highly-anticipated Elbaf arc on its way, fans could not be more excited about the Final Saga.

However, amid the recent breaks, many have come forward to express their concern for Oda’s health as he is swamped with the promotion of the live-action series while also working on the manga at the same time.

One Piece fans are more worried about Oda’s health than weekly chapters

It’s no secret among One Piece fans that Oda has a terribly busy schedule. This has been going on for years, and he’s always put his work before his health. He had been delaying his eye surgery for over a year before his condition became so serious that he had no choice but to take a month-long break.

Additionally, he has been part of the One Piece live-action production team since the beginning. As an executive director, he has several responsibilities. Oda has been overlooking every minor detail of the production. While it’s understandable that his dedication stems from his passion for work, it’s also clear how much it is affecting his schedule.

The manga has not released consecutive chapters since chapter 1088. After the delay of chapter 1091, the series was supposed to revert to its original schedule. It’s normal for mangaka to take breaks after three or four chapters. One Piece was also supposed to follow this pattern, but surprisingly, even chapter 1092 got delayed.

Oda was recently spotted in California at the world premiere of Netflix’s One Piece live-action series, giving various interviews. One Piece leaker speculates this to be the reason behind the recent chapter delay. As fans observe Oda’s situation for several weeks now, they naturally worry about the health of their favorite mangaka.

The busy schedule of mangaka often leads to severe health issues, as seen in the case of Berserk’s Keitaro Miura. Naturally, One Piece fans don’t want Oda to overwork himself. Many want him to put the manga on another long hiatus so he can rest for a while, while others express their support for the live-action series.

