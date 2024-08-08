One Piece fans make big demand for Imu’s character in anime

The One Piece anime will soon animate Sabo’s memories of Mary Geoise, featuring Imu and the Gorosei, and fans have one specific demand for this scene.

Imu has remained one of the most mysterious characters in One Piece for a long time. They sit on the Empty Throne in Mary Geoise and rule the entire world from the shadows. Nobody, except the Gorosei, knows about their existence.

However, that’s practically all we knew about Imu for a long time. Their true identity as well as their gender have been kept a secret for various reasons. It’s supposed to come out as a shocking reveal at some point in the future.

Article continues after ad

However, hiding a character’s gender is easier in the manga than in the anime, and this is what One Piece fans are worried about. According to a number of fans, the anime should use neither a male nor female voice for Imu, leaving it ambiguous and saving it for a future reveal.

Article continues after ad

Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha

“We’re gonna hear Imu’s voice in the anime soon, but I hope they use a mix of male/female voices to keep the mystery going,” wrote an X/Twitter user about this topic.

Article continues after ad

“They could just do the Tobi voice then reveal the Madara voice to then be stuck with Obito’s voice at the end,” suggested another, taking inspiration from Naruto Shippuden.

“Yeah, I need the double/triple layer on the recording,” added a third.

“I say Yubel from Yu-Gi-Oh GX and have them be voiced by both a male and female voice actor,” said another fan.

However, many are also pointing out that the manga might’ve already revealed Imu’s gender. In One Piece, the shadow ruler uses male speech terms several times, hinting that they’ve been a man all along.

Article continues after ad

“I think it got confirmed for the 50th time that Imu is a male, the way he speaks and the way others speak about him, but could be that Oda playing tricks,” said one user.

Article continues after ad

Another shared, “It’s a dude bro. I think this fandom should just come to terms with it.”

While there’s been no official confirmation about Imu’s gender, the anime will likely have the answer eventually. The show is made with the supervision of Eiichiro Oda himself; so, whatever gender the anime reveals will be counted as canon.

Article continues after ad

For more on these pirates, check out our guides on the Void Century, Joyboy’s history, Vegapunk’s message, and Bonney’s Devil Fruit.