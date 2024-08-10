One Piece fans have one demand for Netflix’s anime remake

While fans are very excited about Netflix’s One Piece remake, they want one thing to be different from the original anime.

In December 2023, the One Piece fandom rejoiced when Netflix and WIT Studio announced an anime remake of the iconic manga. The plan for now is to adapt the East Blue Saga, the story’s first saga which sees the beginning of Luffy’s journey.

As expected, there will be some changes in the new remake from the original anime. For example, the video resolution will change to the more modern 16:9. The pacing of the story will be another thing we’ll see differently in the new anime show.

Article continues after ad

But now, fans have another demand. They want new voice actors for the One Piece remake. While the original voice cast of the anime, including Mayumi Tanaka, Kazuya Nakai, Akemi Okamura, Kappei Yamaguchi, and Hiroaki Hirata, is widely beloved, viewers want new voices for the characters.

Article continues after ad

That’s because the original cast has been voicing the Straw Hat crew for 25 years now, inevitably growing older and sounding slightly different. Before long, it’ll be impossible for them to continue voicing Luffy and co. So, fans think new voices for the One Piece remake anime will benefit the show in the long run.

Article continues after ad

This conversation started after Ace’s Japanese voice actor, Toshio Furukawa revealed he’d like to voice Ace in the One Piece remake. The artist is also lending his voice to the beloved character in One Piece Season 2.

“Like I would unironically prefer if we got a new voice cast for the remake when it comes out,” posted one user on Reddit, with another agreeing, “I completely agree with you… Since it is a remake they should choose a different cast.”

Article continues after ad

“I think they are probably gonna cast different VAs, but with similar voices. The voices of the Straw Hats are just too recognizable in Japan, but their VAs aren’t getting any younger,” commented a third.

Article continues after ad

A fourth wrote: “No, I think it’s actually important for them to cast different voice actors and have a whole new soundtrack. This is a full remake by a different studio that (supposedly) is going to be a more modern, faithful adaptation of the manga. It should distinguish itself or otherwise there is no point.”

Article continues after ad

New information about the One Piece remake anime will be revealed in an announcement on August 11, 2024. Until then, learn more about the pirate world with our guides on the Void Century, Joyboy’s history, and Bonney’s Devil Fruit.