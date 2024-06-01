One Piece fans can’t get over the new Kaido and Big Mom art

Eiichiro Oda surprised fans with new Kaido and Big Mom art and fans can’t keep calm over it, with many making theories about their relationship.

One Piece fans are having a great week even after the announcement of another hiatus following Chapter 1116. The reason for this is Oda’s new art featuring two of the best villains of the series: Kaido and Big Mom.

The artwork came to be when a fan calling themselves ‘Naozan want to be a student again’ made a request to the author in One Piece Magazine Vol. 18, saying, “What if!! Kaidou and Big Mom spent their youthful days together!?”

Eiichiro Oda replied with, “Even though you send the setting of the dream you want to see, I can’t imagine these two going to school even in a dream!! So even though I couldn’t give you them in school uniforms, how about a youthful adventure like this?”

Along with his comment came the new Kaido and Big Mom art. The illustration is everything one expects from an artist like Oda; it’s stylistic and detailed and maintains the sense of freedom and fun found in his work.

Fans are beyond impressed with this new illustration, with one such fan commenting on X, “That’s the freakin’ coolest poster I have seen in while. Dang!”

Many are also noticing the closeness between Kaido and Big Mom in the new art. Coupled with their shared history as members of the Rocks Pirates and later their alliance as two Yonko, there are theories about them having a romantic relationship in the past.

One user on Reddit comments, “Kaido and Big Mom; a match made in heaven,” as another user adds, “Made in hell.”

Some are also noticing the similarity between Big Mom and Yamato’s eyes. One X user theorizes, “I think that Yamato’s mother is Big Mom.”

Whether Kaido and Big Mom really had something more between them is unknown for now. However, one thing is for certain; fans enjoy when they get the spotlight.

