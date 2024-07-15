Luffy’s dream is to become the Pirate King. While his future is set in stone, it’s unclear when it will happen, but One Piece fans believe he’ll do it on a particularly special day.

One Piece follows Luffy’s journey as he sets sail to become the Pirate King. The former Pirate King left a treasure on the last island. Anyone who finds it first can claim it for themselves. However, the sea is a treacherous place, full of dangerous islands and powerful enemies.

Article continues after ad

Luffy is currently in the New World and has three Road Poneglyphs. He only needs one more before the Straw Hat Pirates can pinpoint the location of Laughtale. According to a Japanese translator, Luffy will become the Pirate King in one month’s time in-universe.

The translator further shares, “In Japan, the age of adulthood was lowered to 18 in 2022, but before that, the milestone was 20 years old. By the old Japanese standard, Luffy, at 19, is still considered a child.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Additionally, “The last confirmed date in the One Piece world is March 25th, when Momonosuke and Hiyori met Sukiyaki. 数日後 (A few days later), they set sail from Wano, and 数日後(a few days after), they arrived at Egghead Island. 数日 typically means around three days.”

They also add, “It’s been one day since they arrived at Egghead, so assuming 数日 means three days, the current date is April 1st. Luffy’s birthday is on May 5th. Oda likely plans to conclude the story before Luffy becomes an adult, maintaining his status as the ideal child.”

Article continues after ad

Another fan adds, “That supports my speculation that Luffy might have already turned 20 on the night of the Fire Festival when he died and turned into Nika. But also, I think there would be a time skip, and in their return, Luffy would be announced as a 20-year-old boy.”

One Piece has yet to reveal what Luffy’s end goal is. However, he can only achieve that after he becomes the Pirate King. Hence, the story won’t end even after Luffy reaches Laughtale. There is also an upcoming war that will change the course of history and it will related to Luffy’s “true” dream.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

For more Straw Hats shenanigans, check out our ranking of the strongest Straw Hats. Also, look at why Roger Pirates didn’t act after learning the truth and the manga revealing Shanks’ ulterior motives.