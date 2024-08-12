One Piece fans already think Attack on Titan studio’s remake looks “perfect”

The One Piece remake by WIT Studio, which also worked for the first three seasons of Attack on Titan, is creating quite a buzz among fans for already looking like a “perfect” adaptation.

The One Piece is an upcoming anime remake project by WIT Studio and Netflix. It will cover the entire East Blue Saga, the first One Piece Saga, where Luffy begins his journey and gathers the best crew in the world.

To commemorate the day the fantastic story being introduced, Japan has celebrated One Piece Day since 2017. Each year brings exciting news and updates about the franchise, and we got just that about the remake during 2024’s One Piece Day.

Fans got first glimpse at the character designs and the concept art by the studio and they already believe it all suggests we’re getting the ideal adaptation. WIT Studio will fix two major issues in the remake, the pacing and the 4:9 aspect ration in the East Blue Saga. As such, it will allow more chapters to be adapted in fewer episodes.

One fan shares, “Toei animation – Wit Studio. Both are beautiful in their own way but Wit Studio is much more detailed and with different perspectives. A perfect remake for new fans to enjoy the story.”

“Never let the child inside you die. Let’s go back to 1999 and re-start the adventure with Luffy and his crew, same happiness and heartbreaks but this time with better animation,” shares another.

Another fan also shares, “The concept art for the One Piece anime remake! The artistic direction is a perfect blend of nostalgia and innovation, capturing the essence of adventure and camaraderie. The attention to detail and vibrant colors are simply breathtaking. Can’t wait to see Luffy and the crew.”

For more from The One Piece, check out what the Attack on Titan director has to say about it.