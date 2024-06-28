One Piece fan theory about Gorosei reignites after Chapter 1119

A key moment in One Piece Chapter 1119 has reignited a long-running fan theory about the Gorosei in relation to Devil Fruit.

One Piece delivered one of its best chapters of the Egghead Arc with Chapter 1119. It shows the Gorosei dividing their forces and the aftermath of their fight against the Iron Giant, whose name is revealed to be Emeth.

After they blow Emeth into the sea, they turn their focus towards destroying the Elbaf ship. Following this, Mars and Ju Peter have a brief clash against Luffy’s Gear 5, as well as Bonney, Sanji, and Franky.

But it’s Warcury who’s helped reignite an old but plausible theory about the Gorosei. At the end of the chapter, Warcury leaps into the sea to destroy to ship. However, before he can manage, he’s punched in the face by Emeth.

Since the reveal of the Gorosei’s monster forms, a common belief is that they’re all Mythical Zoan users. Otherwise, such monstrous transformations make no sense. At least, that’s how it seemed at that time.

However, there have been several clues since then that suggest the Gorosei aren’t Devil Fruit users at all. Not only are their transformed forms very uncommon and strangely overpowered, they also have an unexplained magical summoning ritual.

Warcury jumping into the sea without any fear fuels this One Piece theory all the more. The sea is the deadliest for all Devil Fruit users since the fruits take away the users’ ability to swim and can lethally weaken them with just a touch.

If Warcury isn’t afraid of the sea, that means he doesn’t suffer from the same weakness as every other Devil Fruit user. So, he and his fellow Gorosei may not be Devil Fruit users at all, and their powers could come from something else.

However, that’s just speculation at this point. There could be something else behind Warcury’s behavior. But until we learn more about their abilities, this One Piece fan theory makes the most sense.

