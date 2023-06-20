One Piece: Everything we know about God Valley so far

Various mysteries shroud the island of God Valley, which mysteriously vanished over 38 years ago. Here’s everything we know about God Valley in One Piece.

One Piece develops its expansive world-building through backstories involving certain incidents that had significant impacts on the world. Whether it is the obliteration of Ohara, the massacre of Flevance, or even the adventures of Kozuki Oden, all these are covered in flashbacks.

Likewise, an important incident in God Valley is mentioned during the “Wano Country Saga.” The incident of God Valley was covered up to hide the alliance between Marines and pirates. However, Sengoku, the former Fleet Admiral, decides to teach the young recruits about the incident.

Not only was that the most historical moment of the previous era, but it also introduced a powerful character Rocks D. Xebec. The Rocks Pirates comprise powerful members such as Whitebeard, Big Mom, Kaido, and Shiki. Delve deeper to find out everything about God Valley in One Piece.

The island mysteriously vanished shortly after the God Valley Incident in One Piece

Crunchyroll

The God Valley Incident marked the legendary alliance between Garp and Roger that defeated the Rocks Pirates. The crew disbanded following Xebec’s death, and the Marines hid the truth of the alliance. Because of that, no one seems to know about the island, especially since it mysteriously vanished 38 years ago.

The island completely disappeared without any trace, and no one seemed to know about the cause. The World Government likely destroyed it using something akin to what they call “the Great Cleansing.” However, the series has yet to reveal the real cause behind it.

The ruler of God Valley is now the Supreme Commander of God’s Knights

Viz Media

God’s Knights are currently the greatest threat to the Revolutionary Army, whose powers are unparalleled. One Piece manga reveals that the Supreme Commander of God’s Knights, Saint Garling Figarland, is the Supreme Commander of God’s Knights. He has enough authority to sentence a Celestial Dragon to death.

However, the execution of the Celestial Dragon will never be revealed to the world. Furthermore, the man who passed the judgement is the former ruler of God Valley. Since he didn’t disappear along with his island, he could be responsible for the mysterious phenomenon. Or, at the very least, Garling is sure to know something about it.

Several Celestial Dragons and slaves were residing on the island

Crunchyroll

During the God Valley Incident in One Piece, the island was filled with Celestial Dragons and their slaves. Garp and Roger joined hands primarily to protect those people from the Rocks Pirates. Xebec was planning to kill the World Nobles and become the ruler of the world.

He didn’t know that the world already has a mysterious ruler who sits on the Empty Throne. Therefore, Xebec believed that killing the Celestial Dragons would be enough to reign the world. That said, it is still quite odd that so many World Nobles and slaves would gather in a place away from Marie Jois.

Roger and Rayleigh found Shanks in a treasure chest in God Valley

Crunchyroll

After the battle with the Rocks Pirates was over, Roger and Rayleigh found an infant Shanks in a treasure chest in God Valley. This is why many theories claim that Shanks is from the Figarland bloodline or he is a Celestial Dragon.

Everything about Shanks’ identity is a mystery. Therefore, it is too soon to make guesses. After Roger and Rayleigh found Shanks, they took him in and raised him in their ship. Shanks spent most of his childhood as a member of the Roger Pirates before the crew was eventually disbanded.

