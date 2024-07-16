The newly released One Piece Episode 1112 has already surpassed Demon Slayer Season 4 finale’s ratings.

One Piece fans have waiting for the Shanks vs. Kid episode for a long time. Not only is this a major incident in the story but it’s also the first time we see Shanks fight on-screen.

Given the intrigue around Shanks’ character, it makes sense everyone would be looking forward to this. Toei Animation knew this, too, and spared no effort in making this fight as epic as fans hoped.

After delays and teasers hyping the event, One Piece Episode 1112 was finally released on July 14, more than one year after its source material: Chapter 1079. And fans unanimously agree it was worth the wait.

Titled ‘Clash! Shanks vs. Eustass Kid’, the episode sees the Kid Pirates, led by Eustass Kid, challenging the Red-Haired Pirates on Elbaf. This is not the first time the crews clashed; Kid’s previous attempt cost him his arm. But unlike the last time, Shanks himself takes care of the problem in Episode 1112.

It leads to a spectacular one-sided battle as Shanks overwhelms his opponent from the beginning and ends it all with his Divine Departure. Similarly, the Kid Pirates don’t stand a chance against the Yonko’s crew and the giants.

Spectacularly animated and beautifully directed, the new episode climbed up the charts the moment it arrived. Earning a startling 9.9 rating on IMDb, it left many high-ranking anime episodes behind, even the Demon Slayer Season 4 finale.

Said finale, titled ‘The Hashira Unite’, is the highest-rated episode of the anime show. Featuring Muzan’s long-anticipated encounter with Kagaya Ubuyashiki and the subsequent clash against the Hashira, it has a 9.8 rating and is one of the best episodes of 2024.

Now it’s been dethroned by One Piece Episode 1112, proving the classic anime’s worldwide popularity once again. What’s more, the beloved shonen anime also holds the third spot on the list, with Episode 1100 claiming a 9.7 rating.

With so many exciting events ahead in the Egghead Arc, we can expect the One Piece anime to also dominate the second half of 2024 with more amazing episodes. As for Demon Slayer, it’s expected to break all kinds of box office records once the Infinity Castle movies hit theaters.

