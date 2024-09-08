One Piece Episode 1118 keeps one mystery around Imu that nobody can solve

One Piece covered Imu’s first words in the latest episode of the anime, but there’s still a question around the character’s voice leaving people stunned.

One Piece Episode 1118 contains an elusive appearance from Imu, the leader of the World Government and main baddie for the Final Saga. They come in to cap off the Egghead Arc, taking us toward the Elbaf Arc, and in typical Eiichiro Oda fashion, the villain is drenched in mystery.

They rarely show up, they’re dressed in a veil the whole time, and until now, we’ve never heard them speak. Episode 1118 gave us Imu’s first words, but One Piece isn’t making it that easy, because we still don’t know who voices them.

In the credits, Imu’s credited as ‘???’ in Japanese, keeping yet more of their identity out of public knowledge. The general belief is that this is to prevent anyone ascribing gender to the character, with an added benefit of preventing their performer from spoiling anything.

This particular reveal has only made some viewers more intrigued. “Best decision by Toei,” one reply on X/Twitter states.

Others are less excited. “I can’t w these guys edging us bruh,” says another response. “It’s always annoying,” responds another fan.

There’s precedent for this in the franchise, since Kaido’s voice actor from a flashback in Episode 630 was kept under wraps as well. You’d be forgiven for forgetting that though, since it’s almost 500 episodes ago by this point.

There are some theories going around; Iemasa Kayumi, who voiced Homunculus in Fullmetal Alchemist, is one performer viewers are pointing to. Yumi Uchiyama, the voice of Puck in Re:Zero, is in contention as well.

