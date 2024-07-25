One Piece Episode 1114 will finally unveil Garp’s ultimate technique

Garp will finally unleash his ultimate technique, Galaxy Impact, in One Piece Episode 1114, and it has fans beyond excited.

One Piece followed a lot of plot points in the Egghead Arc. While the main focus is the Straw Hat Pirates and their adventure on the future island, we also find out about King Nefertari Cobra’s death through Sabo’s flashback and see Garp and the SWORDS rescue Koby on Hachinosu.

Garp and his team’s journey to the pirate island leads to a grand battle between them and the Blackbeard Pirates (those who are present on the island). And that includes Kuzan, former Admiral of the Marines, who’s now a fleet captain in the pirate crew.

But before we see the highly anticipated clash between Garp and him, we see the old Vice-Admiral wreaking havoc on the island the moment he arrives. With an island full of notorious pirates, Garp unleashes Galaxy Impact, leaving everything around him in ruins.

Galaxy Impact is Garp’s strongest technique revealed so far. In this technique, he imbues Conqueror’s Haki to his frightening physical strength, creating a punch so strong that it can split the ground in two.

One Piece Episode 1114 is finally adapting this iconic moment from the manga. The episode, titled ‘For the sake of the protégé! The Fist of Vice-Admiral Garp!’, will be released on August 4, 2024.

Needless to say, fans are hyped to see this scene animated. And they have very high expectations, given this scene’s importance and the quality of animation Toei has been demonstrating recently. A good example is the widely beloved Shanks vs. Kid episode.

“Garp ‘bout to unleash the craziest haki punch on 1080p,” wrote one user on X/Twitter, joined by another who said, “Oh, Toei gonna go crazy with this one.”

“I can’t wait for this episode,” commented a third, while a fourth added, “MY KING GARP IS FINALLY HERE!”

August 4 is going to be an exciting day for the series’ fans. Not only will One Piece Episode 1114 be released that day but Chapter 1122 is also coming back on the same day.

