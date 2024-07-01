One Piece Episode 1110 has fans torn over Sanji vs S-Shark

One Piece Episode 1110 features the Sanji vs. S-Shark scene, which again divides the fandom over the animation, as some call out Toei’s bias.

Toei Animation Studio finds itself amid controversy yet again as One Piece Episode 1110 divides the fandom in two over the Sanji vs. S-Shark fight. The community is often divided over Toei’s special treatment of Zoro, while Sanji’s scenes don’t always get justice.

However, this time, the scene was still alright and didn’t deviate from the manga as it did in Episode 1105. Nonetheless, fans are still debating over the episode after seeing one of the best fight scenes in Egghead Arc only a week ago. The fight between Zoro and S-Hawk was stretched a lot, including some incredible fight choreography and amazing visuals.

A renowned animator, Vincent Chansard, worked in the Zoro vs S-Hawk scene. Another tenured animator, Henry Thurlow, was involved in the episode but didn’t contribute to the Sanji scene.

One fan shares, “No, but actually, if Toei put the same effort they do with Zoro scenes in Sanji scenes, then more people would like Sanji, but they keep setting him up.”

“They hand Sanji hype panels off to the interns and call Vincent and the top animators for the Zoro filler. I thought Sanji fans were just complaining, but I get it now,” says another.

Another fan states, “This scene was better than in Manga. The only bad thing about it was they didn’t show the impact of Sanjis’s strike on S-Shark; it looked like he tanked it like it wasn’t.”

While most fans are pointing out the clear bias yet again, many also say the episode was OK. While the overall episode wasn’t like the Zoro vs S-Hawk one, Toei didn’t downplay Sanji in any way.

“At least they didn’t downplay him like usual. This is good enough,” shares one fan.

