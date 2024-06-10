One Piece Episode 1108 sparks Shanks vs Mihawk argument among fans

The topic of Shanks vs Mihwak has always been a source of chaos among One Piece fans, as both sides refuse to accept their favorite character is weaker. One Piece Episode 1108 again sparks this popular debut.

Shanks and Mihwak are both popular characters in One Piece. They have a good relationship as rivals who respect each other. About 12 years before the current timeline, the two crossed swords for some reason. Around that time, Shanks had both arms, for it’s easy to assume he was at his full strength.

Mihawk, on the other hand, holds the title of the world’s strongest swordsman. While both characters are top-tier in terms of strength, their fans always debate over who is better. They’re both full of mysteries, and we still don’t know the total extent of their powers.

Furthermore, the fight between them was off-screen, and there was no clear victor. In an extra section of One Piece Episode 1108, the anime once again mentions that the fight between Shanks and Mihawk was unsettled. Hence, this episode sparks another argument over who is stronger. While the story hasn’t confirmed who among them is stronger, it is true that the fight was never settled between them for some unknown reason.

One comment reads, “Yeah, and then Shanks lost his arm and became weaker, insulting Mihawk’s pride as a swordsman, hence why he refuses to fight him. I’m pretty sure most of us knew this was how it went.”

Most fans didn’t agree with this statement because One Piece mentioned that losing an arm didn’t make Shanks any weaker. One fan says, “Nowhere at this point has it ever said that he got weaker. Do you think a weaker version of Shanks became a Yonko, the same as Kaido, Whitebear, and Big Mom? Cope about it.”

“It always seemed like they never got to settle their duel, but of course, it’s never gonna happen again due to Shanks losing his arm,” says another.

