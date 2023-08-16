One Piece Episode 1074: Release date & spoilers

The upcoming episode will feature a surprising move from Luffy. Here are the release date and spoilers for One Piece Episode 1074.

One Piece is currently airing its Gear 5 episodes as the fight gets more intense with each episode. Luffy vs. Kaido is unarguably the best fight the series has ever shown. The unexpected Gear 5 transformation has fans hyped up as they finally wait for him to defeat the villain.

The Wano Country Saga has its fair share of heart-wrenching moments as it highlights Kaido’s and Orichi’s cruelty. Realizing that the series is getting too intense for a while, Oda decides to draw Gear 5 as a joke.

He wanted to recreate the old art style in cartoons, just like Tom & Jerry. And the response has been more than incredible, considering the massive popularity of Gear 5. The upcoming episode has a lot in store for fans. Delve deeper to find out the release date and spoilers for One Piece Episode 1074.

One Piece Episode 1074 will release on September 3 at 9:30 am JST. Unfortunately, the episode has been delayed by a week.

The episode will be available to stream across various time zones as soon as it’s released in Japan. You can find your time zone below:

7:00 pm PT

9:00 pm Central Time

10:00 pm Eastern Time Zone

3:00 am UK

7:30 am India Standard Time

11:30 am Australia

One Piece Episode 1074 spoilers

One Piece Episode 1074 is titled “Believe in Momo – Luffy’s Final Big Move.” As the title suggests, it will focus on Momonosuke. Now that Onigashima is at risk of falling, thousands of lives are in danger. The burden falls on Momo, who struggles to keep the island afloat. He remembers his mother’s final words, who asked him to rebuild the Kozuki Clan.

The heartbreaking scene features the moment when Oden castle is on fire, and Toki prepares to send Momo and the others to the future using her devil fruit abilities. The young Samurai finally makes up his mind after a few encouraging words from Kin’emon. On the other hand, Luffy gets hit by Kaido’s attack but manages to quickly pull through.

Kaido undermines the power of devil fruits while taking Roger as an example, who relied only on his Haki. However, Luffy calls out to Momo and says he’s gonna put an end to all this. Yamato realizes that the young pirate is planning to punch through Onigashima. Luffy prepares for his most powerful attack so far as he puts all his trust in Momo.

How to watch Crunchyroll from outside your location in 2023?

Crunchyroll is the world’s best hub for streaming anime, whether it’s One Piece, Attack on Titan, or Jujutsu Kaisen – and thanks to ExpressVPN, you can access the platform’s full library even if you’re outside the US.

If you’re abroad, here’s what you need to do to access Crunchyroll’s full selection – and it really is this simple:

Sign up for ExpressVPN, which has ultra-fast servers and offers a secure, private connection wherever you are in the world Connect to a location anywhere in the US; Express VPN allows you to choose from 24 different spots, from New Jersey to Santa Monica Visit Crunchyroll online and start streaming all of your favorite animes – and perhaps some you’ve never watched

Accessing Crunchyroll’s US roster makes a difference. For example, Hong Kong users only have access to less than 100 titles, while the US has nearly 1,000 movies and TV shows.

You can also stream anime on Crunchyroll for free with an ad-supported plan. Or you can pay for a subscription – there’s even a 14-day free trial if you can’t quite make up your mind.

