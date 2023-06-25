One Piece Episode 1067: Release date & spoilers

The recent episode of One Piece steers away from Luffy vs. Kaido as the series focuses on Law and Kid going against Big Mom. Here are the release date and possible spoilers for One Piece Episode 1066.

One Piece’s Wano arc is the most thrilling arc to date, with a captivating storyline, plenty of action, and memorable characters. Luffy and Kaido’s fight has taken a side seat as the series features the final showdown with Big Mom.

The recent episode features Trafalgar Law and Eustass Kid cornering Big Mom using their most powerful attacks. Both pirates give it their all to stop Big Mom from joining Kaido. They know that if they fail in stopping her, she will fight alongside Kaido, which will dramatically decrease the chances of their victory.

The upcoming episode will primarily focus on Law’s and Kid’s fight against Big Mom. Delve deeper to find out the release date and spoilers for One Piece Episode 1067.

One Piece Episode 1067 will release on July 2 at 9:30am JST. It is a weekly anime that drops every Sunday.

The episode will be available to stream across various time zones as soon as it’s released in Japan. You can find your time zone below:

7:00pm PT

9:00pm Central Time

10:00pm Eastern Time Zone

3:00am UK

7:30am India Standard Time

11:30am Australia

One Piece Episode 1067 spoilers

Crunchyroll

One Piece Episode 1067, titled “Towards A New Era! Conclusion! The Brats’ Resolution” will continue the fight against Big Mom. As Trafalgar Law declares that Big Mom’s era is over, the Yonko is fighting with all her might. Law uses Corazon’s technique and cancels out Big Mom’s voice to stop her from using her ability.

On the other hand, Yamato appears at the scene, surprised as to why no one can hear the Yonko. Not only is Big Mom unable to make any sound, nothing she touches is making any sound either. As Big Mom realizes she’s about to lose, she reminisces about her conversation with Gol D. Roger when she asks him about the One Piece treasure.

Although Big Mom loses, Law and Kid are in terrible shape and appear unable to continue fighting. Furthermore, Kozuki Momonosuke reveals that Zunesha, a comrade of Joy Boy is close to Wano.

One Piece can currently be streamed on Crunchyroll. In the meantime, check out more anime coverage below:

