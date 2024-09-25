One Piece Elbaf Arc begins with adorable callback from 27 years ago

The highly-anticipated Elbaf Arc in One Piece begins with an adorable moment that’s surprisingly a callback from 27 years ago.

Over the 27 years, the One Piece manga has followed Luffy and his crew all the way from East Blue to the dangerous seas in the New World. Luffy met Nami, Zoro, Sanji, and Usopp in the East Blue and they’ve been in the crew ever since. Fans are aware of Nami’s heartbreaking backstory and everything her friends did to free her from Arlong’s grasp.

While Luffy, Zoro, and Sanji are the three strongest members of the crew, Usopp is one of the weakest. However, in One Piece Chapter 1127, Nami doesn’t know she’s in Elbaf as she’s being chased by giant insects, she not only calls the Monster Trio but also says she will even get Usopp’s help.

Since she has no idea of her location or the crew’s whereabouts, the logical choice would be to wish for Jimbei or Franky to appear who are much stronger than Usopp. However, Usopp was there in Arlong Park and he risked his life to save her from the evil pirate.

Hence, when she’s stranded in an unfamiliar place, she subconsciously calls the names of the four friends she trusts the most. One Piece Chapter 1127 follows her struggles in Elbaf. She sees Usopp struggling against a giant cat and asking for help. However, she says, “You’re supposed to save me.”

This implies that Nami knows that whether Usopp is strong or not, he will definitely reach out to help her if he sees her in trouble. Luckily the monster trio arrives in time and saves the duo as always.

Manga Plus

A fan shares on Twitter/X, “Looking at it purely from a fighting perspective, Usopp is by no means the number 4 in the Straw Hat Crew, but Nami is asking Luffy, Zoro, Sanji, and Usopp for help. Considering that these four were the members who were sent to defeat Arlong, it’s a bit too much, she has complete trust in him.”

“Yeah, there’s no way she could’ve known that she’s in that mystery land stuck with only those 4. She could’ve called out Franky or Jimbei, but she didn’t cuz she trusts these boys much more,” writes one fan.

Another fan adds, “Nami knows full well that even if Ussop is cowardly and weak when the time comes, he’ll do whatever he can to try and protect his crewmates. These 4 risked their lives to free Nami when they barely even knew her. This is why Arlong Park will forever be my favorite moment.”

