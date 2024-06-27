One Piece: Eiichiro Oda brings back his favorite character in Chapter 1119

Vegapunk’s broadcast is back online after One Piece Chapter 1119, with Eiichiro Oda reintroducing his favorite character in the manga.

One Piece is currently at the final phase of its Egghead Island Arc as the crew prepares to leave for Elbaf. Vegapunk’s broadcast was cut off prematurely in Chapter 1117, but it begins again in the next chapter. The crew still struggles against Gorosei.

Additionally, Bonney copies Nika’s form. She uses her Distorted Future to set up a timeline for herself where she’s completely free.

As Vegapunk’s message continues in One Piece Chapter 1119, we see more reactions from the world, and Eiichiro Oda even brings back his favorite character, Gaimon. According to an article by Comic Book in 2017, Oda revealed that he likes Luffy, but his favorite character is Gaimon.

Gaimon is a minor character in the series who appeared briefly in the East Blue Saga. Luffy and his crew arrive at an unpopulated island and meet a man stuck in a treasure chest. Along with Gaimon, the new chapter also features a new character stuck in a chest.

A One Piece translator shared, “For those who don’t know, Sarfunkel is the new inhabitant in the Island of Rare Animals introduced in the 19th One Piece Cover Story – From the Decks of the World (Ch. 620) Gaimon and Sarfunkel is a spoonerism of the folk rock duo – Simon and Garfunkel.”

A popular theorist also wrote, “Now way, the Simon and Garfunkel hint from Redon was a reference to Gaimon and Garfunkel. I can’t even be mad. That’s a hilarious way to spin a hint.”

