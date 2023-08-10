One Piece: Eiichiro Oda breaks silence on frequent manga breaks

Since the Final Saga began, One Piece manga has been going on several breaks. Here’s what Eiichiro Oda has to say about it.

One Piece manga is currently in its last stretch, featuring the Final Saga. Within the few chapters of the Egghead Island arc, fans learn about the truth of the secret name D, the Reverie flashback, the defeat of several major characters, and so much more.

As the One Piece manga gets more intense with each chapter, fans can’t help but appreciate the brilliant storyline. However, if there’s one thing to complain about, it’s the frequent breaks the series is having.

Article continues after ad

The series has already taken two breaks following the month-long break due to Oda’s eye surgery. And now, chapter 1091 is also delayed, further disappointing fans. Delve deeper to find out what Eiichiro Oda has to say about the frequent One Piece manga breaks.

Oda apologizes for the One Piece manga breaks

One Piece manga chapter 1090 was already delayed because of the Shonen Jump’s break. However, it was recently revealed that the series will again go on a break. The main reason behind it is Oda’s busy schedule due to the Netflix live-action adaptation. Oda has been part of the production since the very beginning. He is overlooking everything to ensure that there have been no compromises in the series.

Article continues after ad

Judging by the reputation of the live-action adaptation in the anime community, no one can blame Oda for being extra cautious. Not to mention that the Netflix series is marketed towards the older audience, unlike the original series. Luckily, it seems the efforts of Netflix and Oda are paying off, as the trailer looks spectacular. The level of detail reflects in every scene.

However, the manga takes a side seat as Oda prepares for the live-action series. Now that the Final Saga has begun, the series has dozens of mysteries to resolve. Even though the manga is not ending anytime soon, several major events have already happened. The Straw Hats Pirates, who didn’t appear for a long time, also recently came back.

Article continues after ad

However, their adventures had barely even begun when the manga takes consecutive breaks. On the bright side, after chapter 1091, the frequent breaks will end. Oda will only delay one chapter every 3-4 weeks, which is still very reasonable. The series is finally picking up its pace as it features the Straw Hats going against an Admiral again.

How to watch Crunchyroll from outside your location in 2023?

Crunchyroll is the world’s best hub for streaming anime, whether it’s One Piece, Attack on Titan, or Jujutsu Kaisen – and thanks to ExpressVPN, you can access the platform’s full library even if you’re outside the US.

Article continues after ad

If you’re abroad, here’s what you need to do to access Crunchyroll’s full selection – and it really is this simple:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Sign up for ExpressVPN, which has ultra-fast servers and offers a secure, private connection wherever you are in the world Connect to a location anywhere in the US; Express VPN allows you to choose from 24 different spots, from New Jersey to Santa Monica Visit Crunchyroll online and start streaming all of your favorite animes – and perhaps some you’ve never watched

Accessing Crunchyroll’s US roster makes a difference; for example, Hong Kong users only have access to less than 100 titles, while the US has nearly 1,000 movies and TV shows.

You can also stream anime on Crunchyroll for free with an ad-supported plan, or you can pay for a subscription – there’s even a 14-day free trial if you can’t quite make up your mind.

Article continues after ad

In the meantime, check out our other anime coverage below:

10 best anime of 2023 | Jujutsu Kaisen KFC reaction | Jujutsu Kaisen Shinjuku scene | Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 232 | One Piece Episode 1072 | One Piece Gear 5 anime schedule | OOne Piece Gear 5 explained | Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 anime | One Piece chapter 1090 | Jujutsu Kaisen Episode 6 | One Piece Gear 6

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.