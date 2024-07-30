One Piece: Egghead Arc still has one “big twist” left before ending

One Piece is all set to conclude the Egghead Arc with the Straw Hats leaving the island, but there’s one “big twist” waiting before the chapter is closed for good.

The Egghead Arc is the first arc in One Piece’s Final Saga. Thus, there’s no shortage of important storylines and impactful twists. It also finally gives the Gorosei the center stage after giving us glimpses of them for years.

After many exciting fights and shocking revelations, the Straw Hat Pirates finally get the opportunity to escape from the island in One Piece Chapter 1122. This indicates the end of this arc is drawing closer. However, it’s not quite over yet.

Halfway through the Egghead Arc, One Piece’s editor commented, “It’s been stated that Egghead would conclude with a major incident. However, there is still one more big twist to it. I won’t say anything else or they’ll erase me, lol.”

Since then, fans have been waiting for the “major incident”. While there has been some significant progress in the story, including Vegapunk’s message to the world and Emeth’s ultimate attack against the Gorosei, not to mention Luffy and Bonney defeating Saturn, none of these are the “big twist” the editor promised.

So, fans are now eagerly waiting for it to come before the ongoing arc ends. They even have many theories about what this twist is going to be. As one X user writes, “Kizaru vs Saturn. Mark my words.”

“Either Saturn or Kizaru is dying. Or maybe both,” adds another, while a third joins: “Saturn is definitely gonna end up dead, probably drown.”

One fan comments, “Probably the unleashed haki from Joyboy using Emith will be absorbed by Luffy (New Joyboy). Can’t wait to see New Haki or the fourth Haki, King of Kings Haki!”

The possibilities are numerous and each one is plausible, given the unpredictability of One Piece. But the manga also has a tendency to surprise us often, so be prepared for anything.

