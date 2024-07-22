One Piece: All deaths in Egghead Arc so far

The Egghead Arc in One Piece is about to reach its conclusion, and the storyline has included certain character deaths that shocked fans.

One Piece is a popular Shonen manga, and the fight between pirates and the government is an everyday occurrence. Yet, despite so many battles, only a handful of people have died in the series.

In fact, most of them are included in the flashbacks. Creator Eiichiro Oda doesn’t tend to kill off many characters, bringing them back from death’s door even if they suffer fatal injuries.

However, the manga is currently approaching the endgame and a lot more characters are expected to die in the near future. The Egghead Arc already has its fair share of tragedies with only a few deaths. While the status of Garp, Kid, Law, and Edison, remain unknown, these are the confirmed deaths in the arc so far.

1. Saint Mjosgard

Crunchyroll

Saint Mjosgard is a minor character who was introduced in the Fishman Island Arc. He used to like other Celestial Dragons before Queen Otohime saved his life. Since then, he changed his ways and came to respect other races.

During the Reverie Incident, Saint Charlos was trying to make Shirahoshi his slave, and no one was allowed to stop him. However, a feud between Celestial Dragons wasn’t supposed to get either side in trouble. Nonetheless, Saint Figarland Garling executed him in a cruel manner for the crime of defending Merfolk.

2. King Nefertari Cobra

Crunchyroll

Sabo was framed for Nefertari Cobra’s death, but the Egghead Arc of One Piece revealed Gorosei and Imu are responsible for it. While seeing answers about Queen Lili from Gorosei, he witnessed the world’s greatest taboo, a ruler sitting on the Empty Throne.

Hence, Gorosei and Imu wouldn’t let him live even if they answered some of his questions. Sabo entered the room when he realized Nefertari Cobra’s life was in danger. Despite his attempts, Sabo was too late to save Cobra’s life and barely escaped the Pangea Castle after witnessing the full power of Gorosei.

3. Shaka

Crunchyroll

Shaka was one of Vegapunk’s satellites, embodying the aspect of “good.” He was an ally to the Straw Hats but he was killed by York. Shaka’s death was too sudden, and the manga revealed York was the traitor after this happened.

Not only did York sneak an attack to kill Shaka, but she also did horrendous things for Gorosei. Her goal is to become a Celestial Dragon, and she would stop at nothing to achieve that.

4. Pythagoras

Crunchyroll

Pythagoras was one of Vegapunk’s satellites, embodying the aspect of ‘wisdom.’ The situation in Egghead soon spiraled down after the traitor’s reveal. Pythagoras died at the hands of S-Snake shortly after Shaka. His main body was destroyed and she stepped on his head, causing it to explode. This leaves no hope for his return.

5. Atlas

Crunchyroll

The crew is still unable to escape Egghead with Gorosei constantly on their way. Zoro and Jinbe stop Nusjuro but the latter is too powerful for them. Hence, after knocking Lilith out, Atlas arrives at the Thousand Sunny and confronts Nusjuro.

As long as Lilith is unconscious, York can’t sense her presence. Atlas grabs Nusjuro and takes him high into the sky before detonating herself. While this attack isn’t enough to severely injure Nujsuro, it’s enough to buy time for the crew.

For more from the high seas, check out our ranking of the strongest Straw Hats. Also, look at why Roger Pirates didn't act after learning the truth and the manga revealing Shanks' ulterior motives.