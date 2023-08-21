One Piece disappoints fans with no chapter and episode this week

The One Piece anime and manga are currently featuring a lot of exciting moments, but the sudden delay has disappointed fans.

One Piece is one of the longest-running anime and manga series, with a massive fanbase. The anime is finally releasing all the highly-anticipated Gear 5 episodes while the manga is gearing up for an Elbaf arc.

Therefore, the series is currently more interesting than ever, but the sudden breaks continue to disappoint fans. Ignoring the one-month break Oda took because of his eye surgery, One Piece has been on regular hiatuses even after that.

To make matters worse, even the new episode is delayed right in between Gear 5 episodes. As such, fans express their disappointment toward this while they wait for more episodes and chapters.

The One Piece chapter and episode are delayed this week because of the live-action series

Oda has already revealed the reason behind frequent manga breaks is because of the live-action adaptation that will release on 31 August. He has been part of the production since the very beginning and overlooks every minor detail to ensure that there will be no compromises in the series.

Therefore, the manga takes a side seat as Oda busies himself with the live-action series. Now that the Elbaf arc is confirmed, the series couldn’t have chosen a worse time for a break. The adventures of the Straw Hat Pirates began after more than three months, only to have frequent hiatuses after every chapter.

The situation at Egghead Island is dire as Kizaru prepares to attack Vegapunk and the Straw Hats. As the island is currently under siege, they plan to escape to Elbaf using Vegapunk’s machine. However, Luffy is surprised after sensing the presence of someone powerful (he refers to Kizaru). Therefore, there’s still a while before the new arc officially begins.

Luckily, Oda has revealed that these frequent delays will end after Chapter 1091. After the live-action starts streaming on Netflix, the manga will have breaks every three or four chapters, which is still reasonable. As for the anime series, there has been no official announcement regarding the delay, but the reason is the same. Since there’s a recap episode broadcasting next week, it means that there’s no issue with the broadcast channel.

Therefore, the only reasonable explanation is the live-action series. Fans express disappointment regarding the delays, even if some are considerate enough to understand the need for Toei and Oda to take breaks every now and then. Here’s what One Piece fans have to say about this week’s chapter and episode delays:

