One Piece director wants unused Easter Eggs in Season 2

Netflix’s One Piece Season 2 still has a long way to go, and director Marc Jobst has special hopes for it. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

Netflix’s most successful live-action adaptation series, One Piece, is all set for its highly-anticipated sequel. The second season is currently under production. It was renewed two weeks after the series debuted and created quite a buzz on the internet.

Eiichiro Oda confirmed the sequel in a special video message, thanking global fans for their support. He also teased Chopper’s introduction, which more or less confirms that Season 2 will adapt the Arabasta Saga.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The Saga follows Luffy and his crew all the way to the Grand Line, with more dangerous enemies. In a recent interview, One Piece live-action director Marc Jobst shares his thoughts on Easter Eggs during Gold Roger’s execution. Delve deeper to find out more

One Piece director Marc Jobst’s thoughts on Easter Eggs

Netflix

In a recent interview shared on YouTube, when asked about the enormous amounts of Easter Eggs in the opening scene, Marc Jobst says, “Man, you know, there were more. We had more Easter Eggs.

Article continues after ad

“You know, we shot a lot of stuff for those scenes, and, you know, it would be lovely if maybe in season two, you know, because Oda-san quite often goes back to the execution of Gold Roger.

Article continues after ad

“So there’s quite a lot of material we shot that we haven’t used, and it might be quite fun to use some of that kind of later on to build the bigger picture of Gold Roger’s execution. I don’t know, listen, I don’t know what the showrunners have got in mind, but we had lots of other Easter Eggs that never got into the final cut.”

Article continues after ad

The interviewer also asked him to throw one example if possible, but Marc funnily responded, “David, I would be murdered if I did that. How could I possibly do that? You know I can’t say that.”

Article continues after ad

What to expect from One Piece Season 2

One Piece Season 2 will adapt the Loguetown arc (the final arc of East Blue Saga) and the Arabasta Saga. The Straw Hats will visit the town where the Pirate King was born and executed. They will meet an unexpected adversary there and barely survive the journey to the Grand Line.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

The islands and pirates in the Grand Line are way more dangerous than Luffy and his crew had ever faced. They find out about a mysterious organization, Baroque Works, and the ties they hold with the Arabasta Kingdom.

One Piece live-action is currently streaming on Netflix, and the anime is available on Crunchyroll.

Article continues after ad

How to watch Crunchyroll from outside your location in 2023

Crunchyroll is the world’s best hub for streaming anime, whether it’s One Piece, Attack on Titan, or Jujutsu Kaisen – and thanks to ExpressVPN, you can access the platform’s full library even if you’re outside the US.

Article continues after ad

If you’re abroad, here’s what you need to do to access Crunchyroll’s full selection – and it really is this simple:

Sign up for ExpressVPN, which has ultra-fast servers and offers a secure, private connection wherever you are in the world. Connect to a location anywhere in the US; Express VPN allows you to choose from 24 different spots, from New Jersey to Santa Monica. Visit Crunchyroll online and start streaming all of your favorite animes – and perhaps some you’ve never watched.

Accessing Crunchyroll’s US roster makes a difference; for example, Hong Kong users only have access to less than 100 titles, while the US has nearly 1,000 movies and TV shows.

You can also stream anime on Crunchyroll for free with an ad-supported plan, or you can pay for a subscription – there’s even a 14-day free trial if you can’t quite make up your mind.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

See our other One Piece coverage below, and you can check out our other anime coverage here.

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.