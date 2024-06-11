One Piece debuts on Las Vegas sphere, and fans are in love

The 25th anniversary of One Piece is right around the corner, and the anime is going all out with promotion in Las Vegas.

One Piece is hyping up its 25th anniversary in a monumental way. The series made a huge milestone on June 10, 2024 when it debuted on the Las Vegas sphere for a week-long event. The Venetian is an architectural marvel and the largest spherical structure in the world, with the biggest screen.

It rises to a height of nearly 360 feet with a completely programmable LED façade spanning 580,000 square feet. June 10 marked the first day of the One Piece anime taking over the Las Vegas sphere, and it’s magnificent. Fans are celebrating as One Piece becomes the first anime to be displayed on the world’s largest screen.

One fan shares, “The first manga to ever beat Batman. The first manga to ever compete with Superman. It was the first anime live-action to ever dominate Netflix. The first anime to ever appear on the biggest screen in the world. There are no limits to One Piece’s greatness.”

“The first anime in history to do this. The first series to do this. And we’re up, up, up. This is the largest platform in the world. I swear it’s nice and nothing else,” says another.

Another fan says, “The global recognition of anime has come a long way. Starting from Ninja Scroll and Dragon Ball. I always knew it was special. If you had asked me in the early ’90s if I thought it would be as big as it is today, I would have said yes, but with the rate of its explosion, no way.”

