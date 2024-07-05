One Piece clears one misconception about Zoro

The newly revealed One Piece vivre cards have cleared up one misconception about Zoro having Conqueror’s Haki.

One Piece fans have wondered about Zoro’s Haki powers for some time. As the second strongest member of the Straw Hats Pirates, many expected him to have Conqueror’s Haki – a power very few characters possess – like Silvers Rayleigh.

During the Onigashima battle, the speculations finally came to an end. While fighting King, Zoro unleashed Conqueror’s Haki through his sword Enma, which originally belonged to Kozuki Oden.

The fight made fans believe the swordsman possessed Conqueror’s Haki like his captain and fellow Worst Generation members, Law and Kid. However, Zoro’s new vivre card reveals he only had Armament and Observation Haki.

What’s more, the card refers to the incident at Onigashima, stating, “During the battle at Onigashima, Zoro’s sword emitted a black flash. Does he have the qualities of a king (Conquerors)!?”

This cleverly disproves the theories about Zoro having all three kinds of Haki. At the same time, it also hints at him unlocking this power in the future. For now, one thing’s for certain: Roronoa Zoro doesn’t have Conqueror’s Haki.

But if that’s the case, then how did he unleash it at Onigashima? The most plausible scenario is the Haki belonging to Enma, instead of Zoro. It’s possible some of Oden’s Haki remained inside the sword and was unleashed by Zoro’s determination during his clash against King.

Eiichiro Oda’s denial of Zoro having Conqueror’s Haki while teasing it at the same time indicates the author has something planned for the swordsman in the future. Maybe he doesn’t have it yet but will unlock it at a key moment later in the story.

One Piece is currently at the last part of the Egghead Arc. After this, the manga will start the long-anticipated Elbaf Arc, which is promised to be one of the most important arcs for certain Straw Hat members.

Maybe Zoro will be one of them, finally revealing his true potential as the right-hand man of the future King of Pirates.

