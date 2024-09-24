One Piece characters stand out for one simple reason, says Eiichiro Oda

One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda shared his secret behind creating standout characters in a recent interview.

The author’s acclaimed manga is not only known for its expansive worldbuilding but also for its lovable characters. One Piece features some of the most beloved heroes in the worlds of anime and manga in the form of the Straw Hats.

But it’s not just our heroes who attract attention. Even side characters like Shanks, Mihawk, and Whitebeard, and antagonists like Doflamingo, Imu, and Blackbeard are considered iconic. And there’s one simple reason behind that.

In the interview, Oda revealed, “It all starts with whether I like the character or not. I can’t work with characters I don’t vibe with.” That’s to be expected as the author had previously shared how Luffy’s childish optimism resonated with him, leading to the legendary character’s creation.

The author further stated: “The worst thing you can do is force in a character just because they’re trendy, without any real personality. If I like the character, at least I’m a fan. But if I make them without care, they might end up with no fans at all.”

Readers have been very appreciative of Oda since this revelation. Many are thanking him, while some point out how the author’s simple yet significant approach contributes to One Piece’s ever-growing fanbase.

“That’s awesome, Oda! Each one feels unique and full of life because you truly vibe with them,” wrote one X user.

“The fact that every character has their fan in this fandom; Oda succeeded in his vision,” pointed out another.

“He makes despised characters stand out, too,” added a third, referring to Foxy, the captain of the Foxy Pirates and one of the funniest villains in One Piece.

Another fan joined, “Oda does this perfectly and most shows struggle to write good villains.”

As One Piece manga has entered the Elbaf Arc, we’re about to meet some new and undoubtedly interesting characters. So, don’t forget to catch the upcoming Chapter 1128 on October 6, 2024.

