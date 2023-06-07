Because the story has so much to offer within a limited time, several fan-favourite One Piece characters end up disappearing completely after making brief appearances. Here are a few One Piece characters fans would love to see again.

One Piece is a popular Shonen anime and manga series popular for its vast worldbuilding that introduces a variety of iconic characters. Thousands of characters have both helped and hindered Luffy on his journey to becoming the Pirate King.

Article continues after ad

However, among them, very few characters are etched into fans’ hearts, whether they are allies or villains. Characters such as Ace and Whitebeard are often shown in flashbacks, even if they have been gone for a while.

This is why these characters remain in the limelight even to this day. Delve deeper to find out about the incredible One Piece characters fans have been waiting to reappear.

Enel

Crunchyroll

Although he is the main antagonist of the Skypiea Saga, Enel has always been a topic of discussion among fans. Even several years after his introduction, Enel remains one of the strongest One Piece characters because of his Logia devil fruit.

Article continues after ad

His unique character design and cruelty all make him a perfect villain. Enel’s name routinely pops up in several Reddit threats and other discussion forums. The fact that he has no relevance in the current storyline of One Piece doesn’t stop fans from hoping for his return.

Bon Clay

Crunchyroll

Commonly known by his nickname Bon Chan, this particular Straw Hat ally was also introduced as an enemy. However, time and again, he has always helped Luffy by putting himself at risk. Whether it is to risk his life in Arabasta or in Impel Down, Luffy and the Straw Hats would have been in peril had it not been for him.

Article continues after ad

However, after Bon Clay’s sacrifice in Impel Down, fans were disheartened by his death. It wasn’t until years later that the series revealed that not only is Bon Clay alive, he is currently the new queen of Newkama Land. Since then, fans have been awaiting his reunion with Luffy.

Donquixote Doflamingo

Crunchyroll

Perhaps the most well-written and memorable villain in the entirety of One Piece is Donquixote Doflamingo. Although numerous One Piece characters are stronger than him, none quite embody the true qualities of a villain as Doflamingo does.

Article continues after ad

Unlike Kaido, who has some morality despite being cruel, Doflamingo is thoroughly evil. He is also the most genius character in the series, capable of blackmailing the entire World Government. Since his iconic Summit War speech, Doflamingo has become a fan-favourite character. His loss at the Dressrosa Saga resulted in his being imprisoned in Impel Down.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Since then, Doflamingo has yet to reappear in the series. The fact that he knows secrets dangerous enough to shake the entire world is enough to pique fans’ curiosity. Doflamingo’s popularity hasn’t diminished in all these years because of that secret.

Article continues after ad

Jaguar D. Saul

Crunchyroll

Tragic backstories and sacrifices are common in One Piece to add some character depth. It also helps make a character likeable, which is true in Robin’s case. Abandoned by her mother, outcasted by children from the island, and then becoming a scholar, Robin has seen many ups and downs at the age of eight.

However, she had the support of her giant friend Jaguar D. Saul who always encouraged her with a smile. Sadly, her life quickly became a nightmare when a Buster Call obliterated her island. To save Robin, Jaguar sacrificed himself, which compelled Aokiji to help her escape. Fans believed Jaguar to be deceased until his name was mentioned in the Egghead Island arc.

Article continues after ad

Although Dr Vegapunk has revealed that Jaguar is alive, the latter has yet to appear in the current timeline. Because of his relentless research on the Void Century, Jaguar’s return will unveil several mysteries. Not to mention, fans have been hoping to see his reunion with Robin.

One Piece can currently be streamed on Crunchyroll. In the meantime, check out our other anime coverage below:

One Piece Void Century | One Piece Thriller Bark shadows theory | One Piece’s chapter 1085 | Kagaya Ubuyashiki abilities in Demon Slayer | Demon Slayer Thunder Breathing 7th form | The real villain in Hell’s Paradise | Naruto’s Best Rinnegan User | Luffy’s Gear 5 techniques | Naruto’s Infinite Tsukuyomi | One Piece Red Hair Pirates | Demon Slayer Season 3 Finale | Bleach vs Naruto | Naruto’s God Tree