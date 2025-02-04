One Piece Chapter 1139: Release date & major spoilers

One Piece Chapter 1139 brings back a legendary character, so here’s what to expect from the upcoming installment.

The story has been teasing the return of an old character since the beginning of the Elbaf Arc. After the Straw Hats left Egghead Island with their allies, a mysterious figure was seen waiting for them at the island’s coast. Since then, there’ve been many theories about who they are.

One Piece recently unveiled the identity of Shanks’ lookalike in Chapter 1138 and confirmed the relation between the Yonko and the Celestial Dragons. Shanks is revealed to be the son of Saint Figarland Garling and the younger twin of Figarland Shamrock, the captain of the Gods Knights.

Last week’s chapter also revealed the prophecy of a third worldwide war, in which Sun God Nika would play a significant role. Now, following the intense events of last week, One Piece Chapter 1139 brings back a character who may serve as the Straw Hats’ biggest ally in Elbaf.

One Piece Chapter 1139 will be released on Sunday, February 9, 2025, at 7am PT. You can read the latest chapter for free on Manga Plus.

You can find its global release times below:

11am Eastern Time

4pm British Time

5pm European Time

8:30pm Indian Time

11pm Philippine Time

One Piece Chapter 1139 major spoilers

Manga Plus

One Piece Chapter 1139 is only 13 pages long and is titled ‘Mountain Eater’. This is a reference to the alias of the returning character. The cover page shows a shocking development in Yamato’s journey in Wano as Who’s Who is seen about to kill Page One and Ulti.

The rest of the chapter focuses on Luffy, Zoro, Nami, and Road at the giant castle. The mysterious man from the last chapter – and also the beginning of the Elbaf Arc – is revealed to be Scopper Gaban. However, he’s introduced in the presentation box as “Ya-san.”

Gaban reveals himself as Ripley’s partner and Colon’s father, as well as the ‘minister of love’ of Elbaf. He then opens a secret treasure room where the key to Prince Loki’s chains is kept.

Back at the village, the giants explain to the remaining Straw Hats that Gaban now lives in Elbaf. He was once the “left-hand man of the King of Pirate” and a “legendary star” equal to Roger and Rayleigh.

The final page of One Piece Chapter 1139 has Gaban challenging Luffy: if he wants the key to Loki’s chains, he’ll have to fight for it and defeat the infamous pirate.

