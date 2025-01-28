One Piece Chapter 1138: Release date & major spoilers

One Piece Chapter 1138 finally reveals Shanks’ connection to the Celestial Dragons, so here’s what to expect.

Shanks has been one of the most mysterious characters in the story from the very beginning. Despite his role as Luffy’s inspiration, his real goal and connection to the World Government have made fans wonder about his true nature.

This has been truer than ever in the Elbaf Arc when one of the antagonists looks exactly like Shanks. The lookalike is introduced in Chapter 1137 as Figarland Shamrock, the leader of the Gods Knights and the son of Saint Figarland Garling, who’s currently one of the Five Elders.

One Piece Chapter 1138 finally reveals the rest of the picture and answers the question about Shanks’ parentage. The chapter also teases the arrival of an important character.

One Piece Chapter 1138 will be released on Sunday, February 2, 2025, at 7am PT/10am ET. You can read the latest chapter for free on Manga Plus. You can find other time zones are below:

11am Eastern Time

4pm British Time

5pm European Time

8pm Indian Time

11pm Philippine Time

One Piece Chapter 1138 major spoilers

Manga Plus

One Piece Chapter 1138 is titled ‘Sacred Texts’. The cover page – continuing with Yamato’s adventures in Wano – features Who’s Who in the secret base.

The chapter takes off with shocking information: Shamrock and Shanks are twin brothers, with the Yonko being the younger twin. This finally confirms the long-running theory of him being related to the Celestial Dragons. It also means he has a blood relation with Uta, his adopted daughter.

Back in the present, Shamrock’s sword is revealed to have the power of the Cerberus Devil Fruit. He attacks Prince Loki after the latter refuses to join the Gods Knights.

As Luffy and his team head for the Underworld, the guards tell them that Shanks attacked them. Luffy doesn’t believe this. He tells them that Roger Pirates are Shanks’ real family. While all this is happening, the mysterious man wearing the Kasa hat – the one who was waiting for Luffy’s crew at the beginning of the arc – is seen approaching the castle. His appearance hints at him being a member of Roger’s crew.

Elsewhere, Franky and Ripley are standing in front of an Adam Tree. There’s a huge mural illustrated on the tree. It’s said to be drawn during the Void Century. In the Owl Library, Saul gives Robin the Harley book, which she translates.

The book reveals there’ve been two great wars in the past and a third one is coming soon. The chapter ends here.

