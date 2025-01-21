One Piece Chapter 1137: Release date & major spoilers

One Piece Chapter 1137 finally reveals the identity of Shanks’ lookalike, so here’s what to expect next.

As one of the most anticipated storylines of the manga, the Elbaf Arc has a lot to deliver. So far the arc has already sowed some intriguing mysteries and introduced major characters, including this arc’s main antagonist: Prince Loki.

In the previous chapter, the manga delved deeper into the lore of Sun God Nika and Loki’s past atrocities. It also hinted at Luffy’s next plan and revealed the identity of the mysterious little girl, who turned out to be Gunko, one of God’s Knights.

Article continues after ad

The identity of the other mysterious man – who looks alarmingly similar to Shanks – will be revealed in One Piece Chapter 1137.

One Piece Chapter 1137 will be released on Sunday, January 26, 2025, at 7am PT. You can read the latest chapter for free on Manga Plus. You can check your time zone below:

Article continues after ad

11:00 am Eastern Time

4:00 pm British Time

5:00 pm European Time

8:30 pm Indian Time

11:00 pm Philippine Time

One Piece Chapter 1137 spoilers

Manga Plus

One Piece Chapter 1137 is titled ‘Shamrock shows up.’ The cover page features the next part of Yamato’s journey in Wano, revealing that the Oni’s team has infiltrated Who’s Who’s base.

Article continues after ad

The chapter then focuses on Luffy’s group – which includes Zoro, Nami, and Road – arriving at an abandoned castle. It’s the old resident of the late King Harald, who was killed by his son Loki. The castle is full of skeletons of the giant soldiers who died that night, with only Loki and Jarul leaving the incident alive.

The Straw Hat trio notices some of the giants have horns. Road explains it’s because some of the giants carry ancient giant blood. King Harald had horns, too, but he broke them because he hated violence.

Article continues after ad

Road also mentions that Loki and Hajruddin have different mothers. The latter’s mother couldn’t be the queen. A flashback reveals Road and Hajruddin together as children.

Article continues after ad

Back in the Underworld, Gunko attacks Loki and his beasts with her Arrow-Arrow Fruit powers. However, Loki continues to decline their offer to join the God’s Knights and become a Celestial Dragon.

The mystery man is then finally revealed. He’s Saint Figarland Shamrock, the leader of the God’s Knights and the son of Garling. Shamrock looks exactly like Shanks, except for his longer hair and lack of facial scars.

Article continues after ad

One Piece Chapter 1137 finally debunks the theory of Shanks being the mystery man but also flames the headcanons regarding Shanks being related to Garling and the World Government.

The chapter ends with Shamrock and Gunko revealing that their mission is to bring Elbaf under the authority of the World Government by force.

There’s no break next week, so One Piece will continue its usual schedule. For more on the pirate world, our rankings of the best One Piece villains and the most powerful Devil Fruits. You can also learn more about Bonney’s Devil Fruit.

Article continues after ad